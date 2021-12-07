Who is Sukesh Chandrasekhar? His link to Nora Fatehi; story of viral pics with Jacqueline Fernandez

Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/THANE_LIVING,NSMBOXOFFICE Sukesh Chandrasekhar and viral pics with Jacqueline Fernandez

Sukesh Chandrasekhar is a trending name on the Internet given his alleged involvement in an over Rs 200 crore money laundering case and his connection to actresses Nora Fatehi and Jacqueline Fernandez. The two Bollywood celebs have been summoned multiple times by the ED in connection to the case. As intimate pictures of him and Jacqueline Fernandez sharing a kiss went viral on social media, many have been wondering-- who is Sukesh Chandrasekhar and how is he linked to her and Nora.

Who is Sukesh Chandrasekhar?

As per reports, Sukesh Chandrasekhar is a native of Bengaluru in Karnataka. He faces 15 FIRs, reports IANS. To lead a lavish lifestyle, he duped people in Bengaluru and Chennai of several crores. It is believed, Chandrasekhar, who is in his late '30s used to con businessmen promising loans or try to settle any legal cases for a price. He was arrested by the police in 2019.

Sukesh Chandrasekhar and viral cosy pics with Jacqueline Fernandez

After Sukesh's arrest, cosy selfies of him and Jacqueline went viral on social media. There were two such photos. Believed to be clicked between April-June this year, when Chandrasekhar was released by the court on interim bail, one of the photos features Sukesh planting a kiss on Jacqueline's cheek. Whereas, in another one, as the alleged conman clicks the mirror selfie, the actress is seen kissing his cheek.

The Bollywood actress has been summoned by the ED multiple times for interrogation. On Monday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) once again sent her a summon to join the ongoing probe. She will appear before the ED on Wednesday and face questions in connection with a Prevention of Money Laundering case lodged against multimillionaire conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. Jacqueline will record her statement as a witness.

When he promised to bring Katrina Kaif at event

In case in Kerala Kochi, Sukesh had promised Emmanuel Silks to bring in Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif for a promotional programme. He had even taken Rs 20 lakh from them. However, he brought Telugu superstar Allu Arjun for the showroom's inauguration in Kottayam.

Sukesh Chandrasekhar claimed gifting luxury car to Nora Fatehi

Last month, the accused told reporters outside a Delhi court that he had gifted a luxury car to Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi. Chandrasekhar made the claim while he was being produced by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) before the court, which sent him and his wife -- actor Leena Maria Paul -- to judicial custody. On further being asked what car had he gifted to the Bollywood actor, Chandrasekhar said, "Why don't you ask her about it?"

The ED recorded Fatehi's statement on October 14, during which it learnt about the gift from Chandrasekhar, the agency claimed.

FIRs and cases against Sukesh Chandrashekhar

Chandrasekhar, an alleged conman, was lodged in Tihar jail after getting arrested in April 2017 from a hotel here in the EC bribery case. He is accused of running an extortion ring worth Rs 200 crore from inside the Tihar jail in Delhi. He was arrested for allegedly taking money from TTV Dhinakaran to bribe Election Commission officials to get the AIADMK 'two leaves' symbol for the Sasikala faction in a by-election to the R K Nagar Assembly seat in Tamil Nadu. The bypoll was necessitated by the death of Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa, who represented the assembly segment.

Posing as politician's relative, it is alleged that he has duped more than 100 people promising to get their job done. He used buy expensive cars, included Rolls Royces, from the extorted money. In Tamil Nadu, Chandrasekhar would usually travel in a car with beacon and claimed that he was the son of then Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi. He has also duped many people, posing as nephew of late Andhra Chief Minister Y.S.R. Reddy and Secretary of former Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yeddyurappa.

He has also allegedly played a middleman to help T.T.V. Dinkaran allegedly get the AIADMK's 'two leaves' symbol for Rs 60 crore in 2017.