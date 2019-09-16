Forget Ranu Mondal, this Uber driver singing Nazar Ke Saamne is next Kumar Sanu

The internet was surprised after listening to Ranu Mondal’s voice that sounded so familiar to Lata Mangeshkar as she sang Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai. Just one viral video made her life but now it seems as if we’ve got our Kumar Sanu. A video of an Uber cab driver from Lucknow singing Sanu’s hit track Nazar Ke Saamne from 1990 film Aashiqui is taking over the internet. The man sings the song in a 56-second clip after a request from his passenger.

The video of the same was shared by a Twitter user who captioned the same as, "Met an @Uber_India driver Vinod ji in Lucknow. He is an amazing singer and asked to sing a song for me after finishing his ride. Aur kya chaiye." The video has been liked over 450 times and has had 7,000 viewers.

Have a look:

Met an @Uber_India driver Vinod ji in Lucknow. He is an amazing singer and asked to sing a song for me after finishing his ride. Aur kya chaiye.

Please watch this video and make him famous. He is also having his own @YouTube @youtubemusic channel. #Lucknow #Uber pic.twitter.com/G4zu8u2531 — #SavePriyanshu (@crowngaurav) September 14, 2019

Even Uber India commented on the same and wrote, "Mr. Vinod is one famous driver-partner who keeps on receiving positive mentions on our pages for his musical rides. We're glad to hear this #UberStar's passionate voice being recognized and shared by the good Samaritans of the internet."

Mr. Vinod is one famous driver-partner who keeps on receiving positive mentions on our pages for his musical rides. We're glad to hear this #UberStar's passionate voice being recognized and shared by the good Samaritans of the internet. — Uber India (@Uber_India) September 15, 2019

Twitterati was quite impressed by his voice and left appreciation comments on the video. Have a look at how everyone reacted:

Amazing voice. — Alpesh Mewani (@AlpeshMewani) September 15, 2019

Amazing — rahul kumawat (@Pedal_India) September 14, 2019

Amazing voice he have... — ⓅⓇⒾⓎⒶⓁ (@priyalpoddar) September 15, 2019

Sueprb ! — Pranjal Jani (@pranjal_97) September 14, 2019

Ranu Mondal was given a chance by singer Himesh Reshammiya to sing in his upcoming film Happy, Hardy Aur Heer. Have a look at Ranu's viral video and her song which she recorded:

