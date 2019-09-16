Forget Ranu Mondal, this Uber driver singing Nazar Ke Saamne is next Kumar Sanu

Monday, September 16, 2019
     
After Ranu Mondal, video of Uber driver singing Kumar Sanu's popular track from Ashiqui Nazar Ke Saamne is going viral on the internet.

September 16, 2019
The internet was surprised after listening to Ranu Mondal’s voice that sounded so familiar to Lata Mangeshkar as she sang Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai. Just one viral video made her life but now it seems as if we’ve got our Kumar Sanu. A video of an Uber cab driver from Lucknow singing Sanu’s hit track Nazar Ke Saamne from 1990 film Aashiqui is taking over the internet. The man sings the song in a 56-second clip after a request from his passenger. 

The video of the same was shared by a Twitter user who captioned the same as, "Met an @Uber_India driver Vinod ji in Lucknow. He is an amazing singer and asked to sing a song for me after finishing his ride. Aur kya chaiye." The video has been liked over 450 times and has had 7,000 viewers.

Have a look:

Even Uber India commented on the same and wrote, "Mr. Vinod is one famous driver-partner who keeps on receiving positive mentions on our pages for his musical rides. We're glad to hear this #UberStar's passionate voice being recognized and shared by the good Samaritans of the internet."

Twitterati was quite impressed by his voice and left appreciation comments on the video. Have a look at how everyone reacted:

Ranu Mondal was given a chance by singer Himesh Reshammiya to sing in his upcoming film Happy, Hardy Aur Heer. Have a look at Ranu's viral video and her song which she recorded:

