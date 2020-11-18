Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUBHAVSINHA/FILEIMAGE First Salary: Anubhav Sinha, Hansal Mehta and other Bollywood celebrities join the Twitter trend

Bollywood personalities like filmmakers Anubhav Sinha, Hansal Mehta, actress Sayani Gupta and screenplay writer Apurva Asrani on Wednesday joined the Twitter trend on disclosing their first salary on social media. On Wednesday, the keywords "First Salary" trended on Twitter all day as several politicians, celebrities and people from different fields revealed their first paycheque amount, how they earned it and at which age.

Participating in the trend, filmmaker Anubhav Sinha tweeted: "First Salary- Rs 80, Age-18, Arithmetic tuition to a class 7 student to earn for my smoking in the Engg college."

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta shared: "First salary- Rs.450pm, Age-16, Salesperson at Intershoppe Kemp's Corner selling Fu's jeans and casual wear to earn money for my junior college wardrobe."

Actress Sayani Gupta revealed: "First Salary- Rs 12,500/-, Age 21, Marketing and Sales Executive in a Publishing House/Infrastructure Research Firm."

Film editor and screenplay writer Apurva Asrani shared: "First Salary- Rs 1000, Age: 15, Sales boy for a 'Weekender' clothing store on Warden Rd, so that I could vacation in Bangalore without borrowing money from my father."

Netizens also shared photographs of Bollywood superstars like Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan speculating how much they might have possibly earned as their first salary.

Memes featuring actors Akshay Kumar, Rajpal Yadav, Ananya Panday, Rhea Chakraborty, Swara Bhasker, Sara Ali Khan, Bipasha Basu and others also flooded Twitter.