Telangana Assembly Elections: Election officer suspended after cash seizure ahead of polls

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Election officer suspended after cash seizure.

A significant development unfolded in the prelude to the Telangana Assembly elections as Election Commission officials apprehended an excise inspector allegedly distributing cash to voters. Inspector A. Anjith Rao, associated with the Prohibition and Excise Department, was reportedly seized with Rs 6 lakhs in cash by Congress supporters near Medipalli, Changicherla, close to Hyderabad, on Tuesday.

Congress supporters allege bribery attempt

Congress supporters reportedly assaulted the official, accusing him of carrying cash to distribute among voters at the behest of a political party. The allegation suggested an attempt to influence voters by the Inspector, who was promptly handed over to the Election Commission's flying squad by the agitated crowd. The incident unfolded as Rao emerged from a hotel.

Inspector suspended pending inquiry

Taking the matter seriously, Deputy Commissioner of Prohibition and Excise, Anjan Rao, suspended Inspector Anjith Rao pending an inquiry into the allegations. The Inspector left the headquarters without authorisation, and an investigation will determine the disciplinary actions to be taken against him.

Enforcement Agencies crack down on unethical practices

This incident marks a significant episode leading up to the assembly polls, with political parties keenly vying for voter support. The recent implementation of the Model Code of Conduct has seen enforcement agencies cracking down on illegal practices. Since the application of the Model Code of Conduct on October 9, authorities statewide have seized over Rs 737 crores in cash, liquor, gold, and freebies, with cash seizures amounting to Rs 301.93 crores.

The confiscation of cash from a government official underscores the commitment to maintaining the integrity of the electoral process. This case is being viewed with heightened seriousness, as it may be the first instance of an officer being apprehended with money, highlighting the vigilance and proactive measures undertaken by election authorities to ensure fair and unbiased elections.

The upcoming Telangana Assembly elections, scheduled for November 30, 2023, continue to witness heightened scrutiny and stringent actions to uphold the democratic principles of free and fair voting.

Also read | High-voltage campaigning ends as Telangana set to vote on November 30