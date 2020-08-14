Amazfit Bip S Lite review: The lightweight hybrid watch to get

Image Source : INDIA TV / DEVESH ARORA Amazfit Bip S Lite is priced at just Rs. 3,799.

Having been in the lockdown for long, many of us have developed a paunch of sorts. A lot of us have realised the fact, hence you are reading this review, and want to do something about it before we have to go back to our normal life. Acting on this Amazfit has released its Bip S Lite smart fitness tracker, which doubles as a basic watch priced at Rs 3,799.

Amazfit Bip S Lite is a steal in terms of its on-paper specs, with a 30-gram lightweight body, a 30-day battery life, a colour transflective display and more. It seems like a definite buy, however, is it that? That’s the question I am going to answer in this review.

Amazfit Bip S Lite review: Design and Display

To start off, the Bip S Lite can easily be mistaken for the Bip S or any other smart fitness tracker from the Bip lineup of devices. But remember the Bip S Lite is a specced down variant of the Bip S.

Overall, I do not have much to say about the watch’s design. It has a plastic build with a heart rate sensor on the back, charging contacts, and a simple touch display. The straps are made out of rubber and feel a bit uncomfortable. One good thing about the build is that it comes with a 5ATM water resistance rating, which means you can take it out for a swim, but good luck doing that right now. It also features Gorilla Glass 3 protection on top to avoid scratches.

Image Source : INDIA TV / DEVESH ARORA It features a colour display.

The display is to dull for my taste and even the pixelation is quite evident. The dullness issue can be taken away when you are out in the sun as the watch sports a transflective panel, but indoors, where most of us are locked these days, it is too dull.

The colours also do not seem to be in the right place and feel as is the company did not colour calibrate the panel perfectly. But, that could just be because I am coming down from a Samsung Galaxy Watch.

Image Source : INDIA TV / DEVESH ARORA The button comes in handy while navigating through the UI.

The touch panel is quite responsive and the UI is extremely simple to navigate. You are always a few swipes away from what you want to do. The side button also comes very handy.

Amazfit Bip S Lite review: Performance

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, I did not get much time to step out and test the fitness tracker to its complete capabilities. So my observations are only based on working out at home.

The step counter is an important feature in any fitness tracker and having it accurate should be your major goal as, without an accurate tracker, you might end up having completed 10,000 steps just while typing. The watch is a bit off on the step counter, but not enough to make a major difference, due to which I will not be docking points there.

The sleep tracking feature is also quite good and it provides quite an accurate chart of how I slept. And after a point of wearing this and checking my stats daily, I noticed that I started sleeping better and getting up well-rested.

Image Source : INDIA TV / DEVESH ARORA The heart rate sensor helps in tracking sleep better.

The heart rate sensor is a good addition to have, as it makes the sleep data, body stats and other details much more accurate.

The device comes with 8 sports modes: treadmill, outdoor running, walking, indoor and outdoor cycling, yoga, elliptical trainer, and freestyle. All of which, calculate the rate at which you burn calories differently.

Other than the fitness tracking features the watch can also change tracks, play/pause music, show who is calling and more.

Overall, for the price, I do not have much to complain in the performance department.

Amazfit Bip S Lite review: Battery

Amazfit claims that the Bip S Lite features a 30-day battery. That did not hold true in my case, with the device only lasting for around 12 days. However, that can be blamed on the fact that I had constant heart rate tracking enabled, the always-on display feature enabled, sleep tracking and more. For a fitness tracker, this might not be the best result. However, for a hybrid, it is among the best. To charge up the device from 0 to 100 it takes around two hours.

Amazfit Bip S Lite review: Verdict

Should you buy the Amazfit Bip S Lite? That is the question that you require the answer for. And I would say that this is a good hybrid to own if you do not want to spend over Rs. 4,000. The overall package managed to impress me, and the few faults I noticed can be forgone considering the price. It is one of the watches I would have paid extra for if I did not know the actual price.

