YouTube introduction 'Most Replayed' feature that marks out the most popular parts of videos

YouTube has launched a new feature which has been designed to help people in identifying the most popular parts of the video that they are watching. The new feature is called ‘Most Replayed’ which is a graph that could be used to locate and watch the most popular parts of a video which had been played by other users multiple times.

Although some users might find this new feature not very useful when we talk of short videos. But it indeed is quite helpful for longer format videos which could not be broken down into sections with the help of timestamps or video chapters.

The new ‘Most Replayed’ feature was initially available for the YouTube Premium subscribers as an experimental feature. It was earlier accessed from YouTube.com/New when it was in the development phase. But now, the new Most Replayed feature will be available for all the YouTube users- free or Premium users, and users could access the feature across desktop, Android and iOS devices as well.

The “Most Replayed” feature appears in a subtle grey graph with the progress bar. If the graph is high, that means that a particular segment has been replayed often. Also, there is a video thumbnail, which indicates the most replayed segment.

YouTube is further rolling out support for video chapters for smart TVs and gaming consoles. The feature allows the users to jump to a particular section in the video to rewatch it. Initially, users use to manually go back to where they wanted to rewatch the video, but now these chapters could be automatically generated now.

Also, YouTube is adding yet another feature dubbed ‘Single Loop’. This feature will allow the user to play a single video again and again in an endless loop. The Single Loop feature could be selected from the same menu which hosts video quality toggles, captions, and more.