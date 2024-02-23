Will Google delete your Gmail account in August this year? Click here to know

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representational Image

Gmail, the popular email service by Google, is not being shut down as rumoured. While there were concerns about Gmail's future, Google has confirmed that the service will continue to exist.

However, there's a change happening - Google has decided to discontinue the basic HTML version of Gmail. This simpler version, which allowed users to access their emails in a basic format, will no longer be available.

Misleading rumors debunked

Recently, a fake image circulated online suggesting that Gmail was being discontinued, causing panic among users. However, Google clarified that this image was false, and Gmail remains active and operational.

End of HTML view feature

The real change happening is the discontinuation of the HTML view feature. This was confirmed by Google in September last year. Starting from January 2024, users will no longer be able to access Gmail through the HTML view. This view was handy for users with poor internet connectivity as it provided a simplified version of Gmail. However, it lacked many features available in the standard view, such as chat, spell checker, and rich formatting.

Impact on users

For users accustomed to using the HTML view, this change may require adjusting to the standard view. It's uncertain whether Google will introduce a new mode specifically for users with low connectivity. Nonetheless, Gmail will continue to be available for users worldwide.