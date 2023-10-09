Follow us on Image Source : FILE WhatsApp enhancing chat privacy with custom passwords for locked conversations

WhatsApp, an instant messaging platfrom is reportedly working on a feature that will allow users to create a custom password, known as a "secret code," for their locked chat folders. This feature aims to enhance the security and accessibility of protected chats.

According to reports from WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is developing a new page where users can generate a secret code for their locked chats. This secret code will serve as a password to access protected conversations. Users can also search for locked chats by entering this secret code into the app's search bar, making it easier to locate and access these conversations.

Furthermore, configuring a secret code will enable users to lock chats even on companion devices, enhancing the overall security of their conversations.

WhatsApp advises users to choose a word or a simple emoji as their secret code for quick access.

Additionally, WhatsApp is working on a feature allowing users to synchronise chat locks across all linked devices. This enhancement aims to provide a seamless and consistent user experience across multiple devices.

While the secret code creation feature for locked chats is still under development, it is expected to be included in a future update of the WhatsApp app.

In related news, WhatsApp is reportedly introducing a feature to keep channel creators informed about the status of their channels on Android, especially when they are restricted in specific countries due to local laws. This feature will notify channel creators when their channel's visibility is limited in certain regions to comply with legal requirements.

These updates indicate that WhatsApp is continuously working on improving the security, accessibility, and compliance aspects of its messaging platform to enhance the user experience.

