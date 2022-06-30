WhatsApp’s animated avatar will let you make video call fun: Everything you must know

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY WhatsApp Animated Avatar Feature

WhatsApp was all about surprises and several new features got added to the platform. June was indeed quite busy for the instant messaging platform and as the month ends, WhatsApp is set to compete with its competitors like Telegram by adding some similar look features. WhatsApp has been reportedly working on the newest trick which is an emoji-inspired avatar for the video calling feature.

As per the report of WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is said to be working on a feature which will make the user appear as an animated avatar during the video calls. These animated avatars will be replacing the WhatsApp profile pictures as well, along with the feed from the handset, and the phone’s front camera- as per the demand. The new feature is said to be fun for the users, and it is under development at the time of writing further, there has been no information on when will the feature be finally out.

WABetaInfo also shared a screenshot, which showcases a new button which states: ‘Switch to avatar’. The platform user will have to choose the switch option from the live front shooter to make and see their animated avatars.

The new animated avatar on WhatsApp will be a neat addition to the platform and will further be engaging for the users during the video calls.

Although we have no information related to the kind of animated avatars the platform will be adding or if they will be 2D or 3D. But all that we have been assuming is, that it would rather be an engaging new feature from the company.