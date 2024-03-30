WhatsApp new update moves navigation bar from top to bottom on Android

Follow us on Image Source : WHATSAPP WhatsApp

WhatsApp has rolled out a new update for its Android app. The newly rolled-out update makes changes to the navigation tab on the app. This update brings the navigation bar within the app from top to bottom. This update brings WhatsApp for Android in line with WhatsApp for iOS.

WhatsApp announced the latest update via an X post. WhatsApp said that they have moved some things around in the app to make it easier to access what you need and when you need it.

Image Source : WHATSAPP WhatsApp new navigation bar

“android friends, we moved some things around to make it easier to access what you need, when you need it (.) meet your new navigation tools closer to your thumbs and easy on the eyes,” WhatsApp said in an X post.

The latest WhatsApp update is rolling out with version number 2.24.8.3. Previously, the navigation bar was placed at the top and that design was unchanged for years. While some people preferred the new change, others simply said that they did not like it.

An X user said, “A change that no one asked for”. Another user wrote, “Guys is there any way to go back I didn't liked this update”. A user appreciated the update and wrote, “Love the new navigation setup! Thanks for making it even more user-friendly”.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp could be working on a new feature to enable international payments via its in-app Unified Payments Interface (UPI) service

An X user, AssembleDebug, said that WhatsApp might be working on a new feature to enable International Payments via UPI for Indian users.

The user also shared a screenshot of a new feature in the Payments menu, located below the "Forgot UPI PIN" option. This feature is labeled as "International payments" and when clicked, it opens a separate screen where users can enter the start and end dates to send payments to businesses in supported countries for up to 3 months. To enable this feature, users need to enter their UPI PIN.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp reportedly working on AI-powered features: Here's what we know so far