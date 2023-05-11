Twitter to bring voice and video calling feature on the platform: Know everything

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Twitter Update

Twitter has announced the plans to add voice call and video call features to its platform, in the recent development. This move comes amidst a series of changes introduced by the company since its acquisition by Elon Musk. While previous changes have not received positive responses from users, this latest announcement has generated excitement among users. It remains to be seen how the addition of these features will be received by the wider Twitter community.

In a recent announcement, Elon Musk revealed that Twitter accounts that have been inactive for a while may experience a significant drop in followers. However, he also shared some exciting updates that have left Twitter users thrilled. Musk confirmed that Twitter will soon introduce a new feature that will allow users to make voice and video calls. Moreover, he revealed that the platform will also include encrypted messaging shortly. These additions are expected to enhance the user experience on Twitter and have been received positively by many.

It is still unclear whether the newly announced voice call, video call, and encrypted messaging features will be available exclusively to paid subscribers or to all Twitter users. It is worth noting that last year, Elon Musk announced the "Twitter 2.0 The Everything App" plan, which included features like a payment facility, long posts on Twitter, and encrypted direct messaging.

Talk without any mobile number

Elon Musk recently announced that Twitter will soon introduce a new feature that will allow users to make voice calls and video chats directly from the platform. Musk highlighted the advantage of this feature, stating that it will enable users to communicate with anyone around the world without having to exchange phone numbers.

DM option will also be available on Twitter

It is worth noting that Twitter currently offers a direct message feature similar to that of Facebook and Instagram. However, it is not yet clear whether these messages will be fully encrypted or not. In addition, the company has recently introduced two new features to its direct message function. Users can now reply to DMs and send emojis as well.

ALSO READ: Realme Narzo N53 with the slimmest design debut, will be priced at Rs 999,999

ALSO READ: Nokia C22 launched at Rs 7,999 with a 6.5-inch HD+ display: Know more

ALSO READ: OnePlus Nord Buds 2: Quick Review

Latest Technology News