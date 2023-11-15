These apps are the finalists for the App Store Award 2023

Follow us on Image Source : APP STORE These apps are the finalists for the App Store Award

Apple has recently revealed the finalists for its App Store Awards 2023, which highlights the standout apps chosen which were chosen by the company's editorial team. The tech giant chose around 40 apps and games to showcase them under 10 different categories which define their technical achievement, excellence and inventiveness in apps and games. The App Store Award winners will be selected from an outstanding group of finalists which will be announced by this year itself, within the coming weeks.

Phil Schiller, Apple Fellow said, "These finalists are all incredibly talented and have put enormous effort into creating these great apps and games. We are inspired by their accomplishments and look forward to announcing the winners of the App Store Awards later this month.”

Finalists of the iPhone App of the Year category would include Flighty, AllTrails, and Duolingo- which has helped users discover more ways to learn and explore new skills.

Finalists in the iPhone Game of the Year category will include games like Vampire Survivors and Afterplace, Honkai: Star Rail, which will invite the players to a new adventure with the lush graphics on the iPhone.

Also, the tech giant has selected Concepts, Pret-a-Makeup and DaVinci Resolve as the finalists in the iPad App of the Year category. This would help the users to tap into their creativity through multiple mediums.

Lost in Play, Eggy Party, and Pocket City 2 were also selected as the finalists in the iPad Game category for the year.

Mac App of the Year finalists will include Photomator, Portal and Linearity Curve, which further inspires on focus and creativity of the users.

ELEX II, Return to Monkey Island and Lies of P, were selected as finalists in the Mac Game category.

Apple Watch App of the Year finalists include SmartGym, Tide Guide and Planny, which made it even easier to get the information which is being used right from the wrist.

Finalists of the Apple TV App of the Year category include MUBI, Bugsnax and FitOn- which has brought great experiences to the biggest screen in the home.

Apple Arcade Game of the Year finalists will include Hello Kitty Island Adventure, Cityscapes and stitch., which reportedly delivered endless entertainment to the users in 2023.

