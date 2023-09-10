Sunday, September 10, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. TECNO set to launch a new foldable smartphone and more: Details

TECNO set to launch a new foldable smartphone and more: Details

PHANTOM V Flip 5G represents TECNO's foray into the foldable smartphone domain, showcasing the brand's commitment to pioneering form factors and reshaping the concept of flip phones.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: September 10, 2023 16:20 IST
Techno, tech news,
Image Source : TECHNO Techno Phantom

TECNO, the technology brand has announced the launch of its highly anticipated premium flagship device, the PHANTOM V Flip 5G, at the Flip In Style TECNO flagship product launch 2023 event in Singapore on September 22. This event is poised to merge the realms of luxury aesthetics and cutting-edge technology, celebrating a new standard of design and a more refined approach to flip smartphones. In addition to the smartphone, TECNO will also introduce the new TECNO MEGABOOK T1 2023 14-inch laptop at the same event.

The PHANTOM V Flip 5G marks TECNO's entry into the flip smartphone arena, demonstrating the brand's dedication to exploring innovative form factors and redefining the style and functionality of flip phones, catering to stylish and forward-thinking consumers. The new foldable device is the latest creation from TECNO's premium sub-brand, PHANTOM, which claims to push boundaries of creative and innovative smartphone design and technology innovations.

The launch of the PHANTOM V Flip 5G aligns with TECNO's overarching ‘Go Premium’ strategy, setting the brand apart by seamlessly integrating cutting-edge technologies with unmatched stylish designs to deliver uniquely premium devices. This approach has consistently resulted in groundbreaking products and enriched the brand's product portfolio, featuring flagship smartphones and laptops. 

For instance, the PHANTOM V Fold integrated an ultra-clear 5-lens photography system into an exceptional foldable form factor with an optimally sized flagship dual screen. Similarly, the TECNO MEGABOOK S1 delivered highly efficient computing within an elegantly streamlined form. The recently revealed PHANTOM Ultimate concept device, featuring an innovative rollable screen design, is another testament to TECNO's commitment to innovation. 

ALSO READ: Realme C53 Review: Powerful device with a good camera under 10K

The imminent launch of the PHANTOM V Flip 5G promises to elevate TECNO's premium offerings with cutting-edge technology and aesthetic design.

Related Stories
Moto G84 5G India launch price: Pre-launch insights

Moto G84 5G India launch price: Pre-launch insights

Realme teases C51 smartphone launch with mini capsule: All you need to know

Realme teases C51 smartphone launch with mini capsule: All you need to know

JioBharat phone sale begins today on Amazon: Check all details here

JioBharat phone sale begins today on Amazon: Check all details here

Vivo introduces V29e smartphone in India: All details here

Vivo introduces V29e smartphone in India: All details here

Nothing's debut phone receives OS 2.0 update: Know more

Nothing's debut phone receives OS 2.0 update: Know more

iQOO Z7 Pro 5G smartphone launched in India. Check price, features, availability and more

iQOO Z7 Pro 5G smartphone launched in India. Check price, features, availability and more

Moto G84 now available in India: Specs, pricing, and details revealed

Moto G84 now available in India: Specs, pricing, and details revealed

Infinix Zero 30 5G arrives in India: Check price and specs

Infinix Zero 30 5G arrives in India: Check price and specs

5G adoption soars globally, with 1.3 billion subscriptions, India leads in new users

5G adoption soars globally, with 1.3 billion subscriptions, India leads in new users

Moto G54 5G hits Indian market: Check specs, price, and other details here

Moto G54 5G hits Indian market: Check specs, price, and other details here

Honor 90 to come with 200MP camera, set to launch on September 14

Honor 90 to come with 200MP camera, set to launch on September 14

In addition to the PHANTOM V Flip 5G, TECNO will introduce its new flagship laptop, the TECNO MEGABOOK T1 2023 14-inch, during the upcoming TECNO Flagship Product Launch Event 2023. The event is expected to embody the international and futuristic atmosphere of Singapore while encapsulating TECNO's pioneering style and forward-looking brand ethos for an unforgettable experience

ALSO READ: Apple's upcoming event expected to launch the new iPhone 15 with USB-C and iOS 17

 

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News