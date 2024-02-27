Tecno launched its Spark 20C smartphone in India: Check price, specifications, availability

Follow us on Image Source : TECNO Tecno Spark 20C

Tecno has announced the launch of a new budget smartphone in India. The newly launched Tecno Spark 20C is priced under the sub-Rs 10000 segment. The device comes with a large screen and 90Hz refresh rate, dual rear camera, 5000mAh battery, and more. Here are all the details about the Tecno Spark 20C price and specifications that you need to know.

Tecno Spark 20C India price and availability

Tecno Spark 20C is offered in four colours: Gravity Black, Mystery White, Magic Skin Green, and Alpenglow Gold. The smartphone comes in a single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage combination. The device is priced at Rs 8,999 and will be available via Amazon and leading retail stores in India starting March 5.

Interested buyers can also avail Rs 1,000 bank discount on selected band cards. Buyers will also get an OTTPlay annual subscription having 23 OTTs worth Rs 5,604 for free.

Tecno Spark 20C specifications

Tecno Spark 20C is powered by MediaTek Helio G36 chipset coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The RAM can be extended up to 8GB with the help of virtual RAM while the storage can be increased via a microSD card. The smartphone runs HiOS based on Android 13.

It features a 6.6-inch punch-hole display with 720 x 1612 pixels resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. Its screen has a peak brightness of 450nits. The device has an iPhone-like Dynamic Island feature, which Tecno calls Dynamic Port.

On the camera front, it gets a dual-rear camera setup with a 50MP main lens and an auxiliary lens. The main lens has an F/1.6 aperture and a Phase Detection Autofocus. The device also gets an 8MP selfie camera with dual-LED flash for selfies and videos.

Tecno Spark 20C packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers with DTS audio, a 3.5mm headphone jack, dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS support.

