Monday, July 17, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Swiggy's new dashboard empowers restaurants to optimize network expansion

Swiggy's new dashboard empowers restaurants to optimize network expansion

More than 100 Swiggy partners have utilized the Network Expansion Insights dashboard and reported a faster increase in demand compared to their other outlets within the initial few weeks of its launch.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: July 17, 2023 13:51 IST
Swiggy
Image Source : SWIGGY Swiggy

Swiggy, the popular online food delivery platform, has introduced a new tool called "Network Expansion Insights" aimed at assisting partner restaurants in making informed decisions regarding their network expansion. This data-driven dashboard allows restaurants to access valuable insights derived from Swiggy's extensive platform data, enabling them to identify the most suitable locations for opening new outlets.

Already, more than 100 Swiggy partners have utilized the Network Expansion Insights dashboard and reported a faster increase in demand compared to their other outlets within the initial few weeks of its launch, as per the company's statement. By leveraging this innovative tool, restaurant partners can strategically select ideal locations, optimizing their chances of success by meeting the gaps in demand and supply for specific cuisines on the Swiggy platform.

Rohit Kapoor, CEO of Swiggy, expressed the significance of this tool, stating, "We've developed an innovative tool that gives our restaurant partners access to important data and helps them to strategically choose the ideal locations for their outlets. This empowers them to optimize their chances of success by bridging the gaps in demand and supply for specific cuisines on our platform."

Notably, the dashboard goes beyond analyzing current customer demand; it also considers areas where a disparity exists between supply and demand. By identifying and addressing this demand and supply gap, Swiggy further enhances the probability of success for partner restaurants. Furthermore, the dashboard identifies untapped opportunities by analyzing the demand from Swiggy customers for specific cuisines that are not currently being fulfilled.

ALSO READ OnePlus Nord Buds 2r: Quick Review

The new dashboard is available to all of Swiggy's restaurant partners, providing them with a self-serve format that enables them to access and utilize the insights to make informed decisions. By leveraging this tool, restaurant partners can enhance their chances of success and effectively expand their network on the Swiggy platform.

Related Stories
Swiggy takes down billboard over new 'egg adv' for Holi after outrage on social media

Swiggy takes down billboard over new 'egg adv' for Holi after outrage on social media

Jabra Elite 5 quick review: Perfection personified!

Jabra Elite 5 quick review: Perfection personified!

OnePlus Nord Buds 2: Quick Review

OnePlus Nord Buds 2: Quick Review

Swiggy begins charging 'platform fee' on all food orders; Check details

Swiggy begins charging 'platform fee' on all food orders; Check details

ONDC: Swiggy, Zomato have a got a new competitor - How does it work?

ONDC: Swiggy, Zomato have a got a new competitor - How does it work?

Boult Rover review: Perfect fitness tracking wearable with great looks

Boult Rover review: Perfect fitness tracking wearable with great looks

Samsung Galaxy S23 Review: Compact, stylish and amazing performer

Samsung Galaxy S23 Review: Compact, stylish and amazing performer

SKYBALL Party Pillar 1200 Tower Speaker Review

SKYBALL Party Pillar 1200 Tower Speaker Review

ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED Review: A super handy premium laptop

ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED Review: A super handy premium laptop

ALSO READ ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED Review: A super handy premium laptop

Swiggy continues to demonstrate its commitment to supporting its partner restaurants by providing them with valuable resources and data-driven tools. The Network Expansion Insights dashboard empowers restaurants to strategically expand their presence, cater to customer demands more effectively, and thrive in the highly competitive online food delivery industry.

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News