Sony PlayStation 5 Pro expected to launch by holiday season: All you need to know

Sony is said to be working on the new PlayStation 5 Pro console in the global market. The new gaming console is said to launch by the holiday season of 2024. The leaked documents were initially reported by the YouTube channel Moore’s Law is Dead and he further confirmed the gaming news outlet named ‘Insider Gaming’, which suggested that Sony is working on the new console.

When to expect- Release timeline

As per the report of Mashable India, the documents indicate that the release will take place later this year which is certainly a longer-than-expected delay for PS5 Pro. The news is further concerning the first-party game releases, but as per the leaks, the new PlayStation will not be too far off from hitting stores across the world.

PS5 Pro: Expected features

The leaked documents highlight the potential release timeline which has been scheduled for the gaming console. It also sheds light on some tempting specifications for the PS5 Pro as well.

Insider Gaming report suggested that the PS5 Pro console is expected to deliver an improved and consistent FPS with 4K resolution, introducing a new 'performance mode' for 8K resolution as well. Furthermore, it will incorporate accelerated ray tracing and Sony might also introduce PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR), which has been speculated to be an in-house machine-learning solution which will be used to upscale images.

Significant Performance Boost

When compared to its predecessor, a significant performance rise is expected in the upcoming PS5 Pro. The leaked documents further reported that the PS5 Pro could render graphics 45% faster than the standard PS5.

GPU performance

The reports also put light on the PS5 Pro's GPU which could boast a 16-bit floating-point calculation figure of 67 TFLOPs, which will be used for translating to an estimate of 33.5 TFLOPs of FP32 compute performance- which will mark a substantial increase over the existing PS5, which is a 10.28-teraflop console.

Availability for the developers

Insider Gaming’s report stated that the developer kits for the PS5 Pro were rolled out for first-party studios since September 2023 and for third-party developers were out since January 2024.

