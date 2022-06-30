Samsung Student Advantage Program 2022 Launched, offering deals on Galaxy Books, tabs, smartphones and more

Samsung has unleashed the new ‘Student Advantage Program’, with a number of offers and deals on a range of tablets, Galaxy Books, smartphones and monitors. The new offering enables the students to redeem special Samsung offers through the Samsung Shop (online store) and Samsung Exclusive Stores across the country.
The program has been designed to empower students by offering technology for everyday use, making digital learning more affordable and accessible to the youth of the country.
This will enable the end-to-end services from buying to support and will make the purchase process seamless, affordable and convenient for the students, strengthening Samsung’s vision of ‘Powering Digital India’.
Sumit Walia, Senior Director, Samsung India said, “Through the Student Advantage Program, we are aiming to make premium technology accessible to young students across the country and supporting them in their educational journey, in line with our vision of Powering Digital India. The program encompasses a wide variety of products being offered at special student prices and we are optimistic that it will enable digital learning at an affordable cost and improve accessibility to technology for youth.”
Offerings from Samsung:
- 5% discounts will be offered to Galaxy S20 FE, Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy A series, and Galaxy Tab S series.
- Students will get 10% off on Samsung wearables and laptops while Samsung Monitors will be available at 5% off.
- On purchasing Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, the students can also get Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 for INR 2,999 in addition to an upgrade bonus of up to Rs 8,000 or a cashback of Rs 5,000 (on HDFC Bank cards or Samsung Finance+)
- Also, the students can avail of 24 months of no-cost EMI with zero down payment in addition to the 5% off.
- On the purchase of Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+, the students can also get Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 for INR 2,999 along with an upgrade bonus of up to INR 8,000 or a cashback of INR 5,000 (on HDFC Bank cards or Samsung Finance+)
- 24-month of no-cost EMI with zero down payment in addition to the 5% off on Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
- Students will also get an instant discount of Rs 3,000 on Samsung Galaxy A53 5G and Galaxy A33 5G.