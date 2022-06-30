Samsung Student Advantage Program 2022 Launched, offering deals on Galaxy Books, tabs, smartphones and more

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Student Advantage Program

Samsung has unleashed the new ‘Student Advantage Program’, with a number of offers and deals on a range of tablets, Galaxy Books, smartphones and monitors. The new offering enables the students to redeem special Samsung offers through the Samsung Shop (online store) and Samsung Exclusive Stores across the country.

The program has been designed to empower students by offering technology for everyday use, making digital learning more affordable and accessible to the youth of the country.

This will enable the end-to-end services from buying to support and will make the purchase process seamless, affordable and convenient for the students, strengthening Samsung’s vision of ‘Powering Digital India’.

Sumit Walia, Senior Director, Samsung India said, “Through the Student Advantage Program, we are aiming to make premium technology accessible to young students across the country and supporting them in their educational journey, in line with our vision of Powering Digital India. The program encompasses a wide variety of products being offered at special student prices and we are optimistic that it will enable digital learning at an affordable cost and improve accessibility to technology for youth.”

Image Source : SAMSUNGSamsung Student Advantage Program

Offerings from Samsung: