Samsung set to launch Bespoke AI Combo washer-dryer: All you need to know

Samsung Electronics has said that it will launch its latest Bespoke Artificial Intelligence (AI) Combo washer-dryer globally within the second quarter (Q2) of this year. The Bespoke AI Combo, which combines a 25 kg washing capacity with a 15 kg heat-pump drying capability, debuted in South Korea late last month, reports Yonhap News Agency.

Within just two weeks, it garnered significant popularity, with over 3,000 units sold in the country.

Vice President Moo-hyung Lee of Samsung Electronics' home appliance division said in a Press conference, "We've already initiated shipments to the United States, and the official launch is scheduled for this month."

"The global launch is slated for the second quarter," he further added.

Lee further said that the new laundry appliance is targeting the South Korean and US markets, acknowledging the different consumer preferences in Europe, where smaller home appliances are favoured due to space constraints. Also, they did not mention anything related to their plans to launch the machine in India as well.

Samsung said the new Bespoke AI Combo helps consumers experience streamlined laundry routines and reduce energy consumption with a space-saving design.

Utilising the company's high-efficiency heat pump technology, the washer-dryer combo delivers standalone dryer-level performance.

Moreover, its integration of high-performance AI chips and the Tizen operating system enhances operational convenience while optimising energy usage.

Inputs from IANS