Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: March 11, 2024

Garena Free Fire MAX, a popular combat game which releases redeem codes every day has come up with new codes for the day i.e., March 11, 2024. These codes will help the players to downloade ‘reward’ from the official website. This popular multiplayer battle royale game gives out these codes from the game developers which will help players to claim multiple rewards for enhanced experience.
March 11, 2024:
- H3Z7W5P8N4X6Y2T
- J1Q6W9P5N8X2Y3T
- D6J1W9P4N7X2Y5T
- E2B5W6P8N3X9Y7Z
- F8P4W2P7N6X3Y9Q
- G3K9W5P1N7X4Y8T
- H6Z1W7P4N2X9Y5Q
- I4R9W3P5N8X6Y2Z
- G8J5W1P4N6X9Y3Q
- Q4V1W7P5N9X2Y8Z
- R6M2W4P8N3X7Y5Q
- K5H8W4P9N7X3Y6Q
- L2Y7W5P3N9X8Y4Z
- M8X4W7P2N6X3Y9T
- C9U3W7P5N2X8Y4Q
- N3F6W8P1N7X4Y2Q
- T2N7W5P9N4X6Y3Z
- U8R3W6P2N5X9Y7Q
- S5B9W1P6N2X4Y8T
These codes help the player to win exclusive goodies, stickers, diamonds, characters, skin for guns and more. Also, these codes are time-bound, so players will have to be quick enough to redeem them.
How to claim these new codes? Step-by-step guide
- Visit the official website of the game
- Go to the reward section or type “reward.ff.garena.com” on the search bar to directly land on the page
- There, click on the redemption page link
- Enter the social media details in the given space and then click on login.
- Continue and paste any one of the active codes from the list into the box
- Tap on submit
- Tap on the pop-up option 'OK' to confirm the code.
Now you need to check your in-game mailbox after a while to find the collected exclusive items.
