  4. Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: March 11, 2024

These codes help the player to win exclusive goodies, stickers, diamonds, characters, skin for guns and more. Also, these codes are time-bound, so players will have to be quick enough to redeem them.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Published on: March 11, 2024 12:11 IST
Garena Free Fire Max
Image Source : GARENA Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire MAX, a popular combat game which releases redeem codes every day has come up with new codes for the day i.e., March 11, 2024. These codes will help the players to downloade ‘reward’ from the official website. This popular multiplayer battle royale game gives out these codes from the game developers which will help players to claim multiple rewards for enhanced experience. 

March 11, 2024:

  1. H3Z7W5P8N4X6Y2T
  2. J1Q6W9P5N8X2Y3T
  3. D6J1W9P4N7X2Y5T
  4. E2B5W6P8N3X9Y7Z
  5. F8P4W2P7N6X3Y9Q
  6. G3K9W5P1N7X4Y8T
  7. H6Z1W7P4N2X9Y5Q
  8. I4R9W3P5N8X6Y2Z
  9. G8J5W1P4N6X9Y3Q
  10. Q4V1W7P5N9X2Y8Z
  11. R6M2W4P8N3X7Y5Q
  12. K5H8W4P9N7X3Y6Q
  13. L2Y7W5P3N9X8Y4Z
  14. M8X4W7P2N6X3Y9T
  15. C9U3W7P5N2X8Y4Q
  16. N3F6W8P1N7X4Y2Q
  17. T2N7W5P9N4X6Y3Z
  18. U8R3W6P2N5X9Y7Q
  19. S5B9W1P6N2X4Y8T

 

How to claim these new codes? Step-by-step guide

  • Visit the official website of the game 
  • Go to the reward section or type “reward.ff.garena.com” on the search bar to directly land on the page
  • There, click on the redemption page link
  • Enter the social media details in the given space and then click on login.
  • Continue and paste any one of the active codes from the list into the box 
  • Tap on submit
  • Tap on the pop-up option 'OK' to confirm the code.

Now you need to check your in-game mailbox after a while to find the collected exclusive items.

