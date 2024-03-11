Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: March 11, 2024

Follow us on Image Source : GARENA Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire MAX, a popular combat game which releases redeem codes every day has come up with new codes for the day i.e., March 11, 2024. These codes will help the players to downloade ‘reward’ from the official website. This popular multiplayer battle royale game gives out these codes from the game developers which will help players to claim multiple rewards for enhanced experience.

March 11, 2024:

H3Z7W5P8N4X6Y2T J1Q6W9P5N8X2Y3T D6J1W9P4N7X2Y5T E2B5W6P8N3X9Y7Z F8P4W2P7N6X3Y9Q G3K9W5P1N7X4Y8T H6Z1W7P4N2X9Y5Q I4R9W3P5N8X6Y2Z G8J5W1P4N6X9Y3Q Q4V1W7P5N9X2Y8Z R6M2W4P8N3X7Y5Q K5H8W4P9N7X3Y6Q L2Y7W5P3N9X8Y4Z M8X4W7P2N6X3Y9T C9U3W7P5N2X8Y4Q N3F6W8P1N7X4Y2Q T2N7W5P9N4X6Y3Z U8R3W6P2N5X9Y7Q S5B9W1P6N2X4Y8T These codes help the player to win exclusive goodies, stickers, diamonds, characters, skin for guns and more. Also, these codes are time-bound, so players will have to be quick enough to redeem them.

How to claim these new codes? Step-by-step guide

Visit the official website of the game

Go to the reward section or type “reward.ff.garena.com” on the search bar to directly land on the page

There, click on the redemption page link

Enter the social media details in the given space and then click on login.

Continue and paste any one of the active codes from the list into the box

Tap on submit

Tap on the pop-up option 'OK' to confirm the code.

Now you need to check your in-game mailbox after a while to find the collected exclusive items.

