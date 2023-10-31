Samsung launches 55-inch Odyssey Ark 2nd Gen monitor with four screen access

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung 55-inch Odyssey Ark 2nd Gen monitor

Samsung has recently unleashed a 55-inch Odyssey Ark 2nd Gen monitor in the US market. The new premium monitor comes with a 4K Mini LED display and supports a refresh rate of 165Hz. It is available for purchase at a price tag of 2,999.99 USD (which is around Rs 2,49,780). The company states that the new monitor has been designed to replace the culture of multi-monitor setups, which take a lot of space, by offering one large screen that can display various content simultaneously.

Supports Improved Connectivity

The 2nd Gen Ark monitor has been addressing the previous limitations with one of the HDMI ports which are now converted into a DisplayPort connector. This upgrade will enable the users to have more options for connecting their devices to the monitor, as per The Verge report.

Multi-Viewing Experience

The new monitor can simultaneously display content from four video inputs on the same screen- offering greater flexibility and viewing experience for the users. This means that you could play games on one side of the monitor, and have access to your PC on the other side, simultaneously. It further helps to overcome the potential issues with the already existing apps which do not support the Multi-View experience.

Built-In KVM Switch

The new built-in KVM switch feature will enable the users to have control over multiple PCs with a single mouse and keyboard connected to the monitor- which will access all 4 viewing experiences at once. However, each computer must be connected by its USB upstream cable which will be sold separately.

Immersive Audio

The monitor comes with four corner speakers and two woofers which further support Dolby Atmos, making it ideal for listening to music, playing games, or binge-watching with a high-quality audio experience.

Cockpit Mode and Ark Dial Remote

The monitor's also has a feature called the 'Cockpit Mode' for playing anything in vertical screen orientation. Also, the 'Ark Dial' remote offers enhanced usability to the user. The smart TV gives access to the smart TV-style apps, which include cloud gaming services and streaming platforms like:

Xbox

Nvidia

Amazon Prime

Netflix

Where to buy the new monitor?

Samsung's Odyssey Ark 2nd Gen monitor is now available in the US market on their website and selected retailer outlays. There is no information related to the launch of the new monitor in the Indian market yet, but we expect that the company might bring it by next

