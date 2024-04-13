Samsung Galaxy A34 gets price cut in India: Check out new price, offers here

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy A34 5G

Less than a month after launching the Galax A35 smartphone in India, Samsung has slashed the price of its Samsung Galaxy A34 5G smartphone in the country. The smartphone was launched in the country in March last year at a starting price of Rs 30,999. Its price has been reduced by more than Rs 6,000 and is currently available with bank and payment offers. Here are all the details you need to know.

Samsung Galaxy A34 India price

The Samsung India website is currently offering the Galaxy A34 5G with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage for Rs 24,499, a discount from its original launch price of Rs 30,999. If you're looking for more storage, the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model is now available for purchase on Flipkart for Rs 26,499, which is a price cut of Rs 6,500 from its initial price of Rs 32,999.

Samsung Axis Bank Credit Card users can also get 10 percent cashback on EMI and full swipe.

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A34 5G is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It also features a 6.6-inch AMOLED display with full-HD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and vision booster support for increased visibility under sunlight.

On the camera front, the Galaxy A34 5G has a triple rear camera unit, which comprises a 48-megapixel primary sensor with OIS, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 5-megapixel sensor with a macro lens. It also has a 13MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

