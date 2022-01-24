Redmi Note 11S to launch in India on February 9, all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : PR Redmi Note 11S

Redmi Note 11S officially announced the launch date of its upcoming smartphone in India, scheduled for February 9. The sub-brand of Xiaomi- teased about the launch through a Twitter post on the official page of Redmi India. The brand renamed the page by adding the upcoming phone’s name in the page name, along with a cover image of the upcoming phone.

The teaser on Twitter states “It's time to set the Bar!” and further adds, “We Are bringing the all-new #Redminote11s on 09.02.2022. Join us as we gear up to #SetTheBar.”

On the official website, it is stated that the upcoming Redmi smartphone will come with quad rear cameras.

The Redmi Note 11S is expected to come with an AMOLED display and will sport four cameras on the back- a 108-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HM2 primary camera, an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 sensor camera with an ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel OmniVision OV2A macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor camera.

It is further stated that Xiaomi is hosting the global launch on Redmi Note 11 series on January 26, where the company will display the new variants of the Redmi Note 11 4G, the Redmi Note 11 Pro+, Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 5G.