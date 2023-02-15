Follow us on Image Source : OPENAI OpenAI's Turbo model now available in US for $20 monthly subscription

ChatGPT Plus, an AI language model from OpenAI, is now available for $20 monthly subscription in the US. Compared to the free version, ChatGPT Plus provides faster response time AND priority access to new feature access during peak hours.

ALSO READ: How to use Netflix without a subscription and watch unlimited videos for free?

Users have reported that OpenAI recently added a new "Turbo" model, which is optimized for speed and available to ChatGPT Plus subscribers. Some users have also reported that Turbo mode is set as the default for their ChatGPT Plus accounts.

ALSO READ: How to use different languages on WhatsApp: Tips and Tricks

ChatGPT currently offers two modes: default and Turbo. While ChatGPT Plus users can switch between the two, regular users are limited to the default mode. Turbo mode is designed to offer high-quality results but some Reddit posts suggest it may offer faster but lower-quality responses. It could also take longer to generate results than the default mode.

ALSO READ: OnePlus Pad confirms to be available for pre-orders from April

However, some users have reported that the Turbo mode on ChatGPT Plus fails to generate results more often than the default mode. Others have suggested that Turbo mode is an optimized version of the default mode, requiring minimal computational resources for real-time applications.

FAQs

1: What is ChatGPT Turbo mode, and how is it different from the default mode?

ChatGPT Turbo mode is a new model offered by OpenAI that is optimized for speed and available for ChatGPT Plus subscribers. Unlike the default mode, Turbo mode is designed to generate high-quality results but at a faster speed.

2: What is Chat GPT, and how does it work?

Chat GPT is an artificial intelligence language model developed by OpenAI that uses deep learning and natural language processing to generate human-like responses to text-based inputs. It works by analyzing the input text and generating a response based on its understanding of the context and the language used.

Latest Technology News