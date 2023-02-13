Monday, February 13, 2023
     
How to use Netflix without a subscription and watch unlimited videos for free?

Airtel has brought a new plan enabling users to enjoy a free subscription to Netflix and Amazon Prime. Here are the plans worth Rs 1,199; Rs 1,499; Rs 999 and Rs 499.

India TV Tech Desk Written By: India TV Tech Desk Noida Updated on: February 13, 2023 20:15 IST
Netflix
Image Source : PIXABAY Netflix

In the changing era of technology, the popularity of OTT platforms has rapidly gone up. Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar are a few of the OTT platforms, that people have been using to watch video content- majorly on an everyday basis. But at times, people are unable to subscribe to the platforms due to several reasons, as recharging multiple platforms become an expensive affair. Hence, there are some telecom companies, which have been offering free subscriptions along with the recharge plan, enabling users to afford the platforms with a single recharge.

Here are a few plans from Bharti Airtel, which will enable you to recharge your plan which is bundled with a free subscription to Netflix for the whole year.

Airtel's Rs 1,199 Postpaid Plan Offer

If you want to enjoy the OTT platform for free, then this plan of Airtel can prove to be very beneficial for you. You can also take this plan online. Many types of facilities are given to the users in this recharge plan. In this, along with unlimited calling, data, as well as a Netflix subscription, is given. Apart from this, this plan offers you a subscription to Amazon Prime.

Airtel's Rs 1,499 postpaid plan

In the postpaid plan, you also get Netflix, Amazon Prime as well as Disney + Hotstar subscriptions. Along with this, you are also given up to 100 GB of internet data in it. In this, you are also given the facility of unlimited calling. Apart from this, you are also given daily 100 SMS in the plan. This plan is costlier than other plans, but the benefits are many times in it, which is why its users are very high.

Airtel's Rs 999 Postpaid Plan

In this plan, the company provides an Unlimited Calling facility to the users as well an Amazon Prime subscription is also available. You do not get a Netflix subscription in this. Although in this you get to see Disney + Hotstar. If you want a subscription to Amazon Prime and Hot Star, then this recharge plan can be best for you.

Airtel's Rs 499 Postpaid Plan 

If you find the above-mentioned plans expensive then there is also an affordable plan from Airtel as well on our list. You can take a postpaid plan of Rs 499. In this, you will get a one-year subscription to Disney + Hotstar and Amazon Prime subscription for 6 months. Talking about its other benefits, it also gets 75 GB of data and unlimited calling for one month.

