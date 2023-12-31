OnePlus 10 Pro now available at Rs 22000, but rethink before buying | Reason

Follow us on Image Source : FILE OnePlus 10 Pro

Amazon is reportedly offering a lot of discounts on a host of smartphones, but that does not mean you should buy all of them. The e-commerce giant is also selling the OnePlus 10 Pro at a lower rate, but you might want to skip it. The OnePlus 10 Pro is currently being offered at a discounted price of Rs 22,000 on Amazon. While this price slash might appear as an irresistible steal, one must consider several aspects before plunging into the purchase. Here are three reasons why a customer must look twice before buying the tempting device.

About OnePlus 10 Pro

The handset was released in India almost two years ago, (in March 2022). As the technology progresses rapidly, two-year-old smartphones might lack the latest features and advancements which was found in more recent releases.

The handset comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, which provides higher configurations, like 16GB RAM and internal storage of up to 1 TB. Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.

However, there are some concerns related to the future of support and usability of the OnePlus 10 Pro.

Software Support: With the OnePlus 10 Pro nearing its existence for two years, the likelihood of receiving ongoing software updates might decrease as compared to the smartphones which were released in 2023. This could limit access to the new features and security updates.

Green Line Issue: There were several reports and complaints from the users of the OnePlus 10 Pro, about a recurring green line issue on their screens which raised significant concerns.

By considering these factors, potential buyers expect to avoid the risks and limitations which are associated with purchasing the OnePlus 10 Pro against the advantages offered by more current smartphone models available in the market.

