Sunday, December 31, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. OnePlus 10 Pro now available at Rs 22000, but rethink before buying | Reason

OnePlus 10 Pro now available at Rs 22000, but rethink before buying | Reason

Amazon is reportedly offering a significant discount on the OnePlus 10 Pro handset, but all the consumers will have to consider these three things, before making a purchase.

Saumya Nigam Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: December 31, 2023 16:43 IST
OnePlus 10 Pro
Image Source : FILE OnePlus 10 Pro

Amazon is reportedly offering a lot of discounts on a host of smartphones, but that does not mean you should buy all of them. The e-commerce giant is also selling the OnePlus 10 Pro at a lower rate, but you might want to skip it. The OnePlus 10 Pro is currently being offered at a discounted price of Rs 22,000 on Amazon. While this price slash might appear as an irresistible steal, one must consider several aspects before plunging into the purchase. Here are three reasons why a customer must look twice before buying the tempting device.

About OnePlus 10 Pro 

The handset was released in India almost two years ago, (in March 2022). As the technology progresses rapidly, two-year-old smartphones might lack the latest features and advancements which was found in more recent releases.

The handset comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, which provides higher configurations, like 16GB RAM and internal storage of up to 1 TB. Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. 

However, there are some concerns related to the future of support and usability of the OnePlus 10 Pro.

Software Support: With the OnePlus 10 Pro nearing its existence for two years, the likelihood of receiving ongoing software updates might decrease as compared to the smartphones which were released in 2023. This could limit access to the new features and security updates.

Green Line Issue: There were several reports and complaints from the users of the OnePlus 10 Pro, about a recurring green line issue on their screens which raised significant concerns. 

Related Stories
OnePlus 12's camera debut on November 9: Check expected features and more

OnePlus 12's camera debut on November 9: Check expected features and more

OnePlus 11 available on massive discount ahead of Diwali. Check where and how

OnePlus 11 available on massive discount ahead of Diwali. Check where and how

OnePlus 12's camera and display specifications unveiled: Everything you need to know

OnePlus 12's camera and display specifications unveiled: Everything you need to know

Diwali offers you can't miss from leading tech brands: Check now

Diwali offers you can't miss from leading tech brands: Check now

OnePlus 11 now upgrading to OxygenOS 14 in India | Deets inside

OnePlus 11 now upgrading to OxygenOS 14 in India | Deets inside

OnePlus AI Music Studio now available in India: Here's how it works

OnePlus AI Music Studio now available in India: Here's how it works

OnePlus 12 to globally launch on December 4 - Check confirmed colours, camera specs, and more

OnePlus 12 to globally launch on December 4 - Check confirmed colours, camera specs, and more

OnePlus 12 launched with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, 50-megapixel Sony LYT-808 camera | Price, availability

OnePlus 12 launched with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, 50-megapixel Sony LYT-808 camera | Price, availability

OnePlus Community Sale starts, offering more than Rs 17,000 off on devices | Deets here

OnePlus Community Sale starts, offering more than Rs 17,000 off on devices | Deets here

OnePlus 12 series launch confirmed for January 23 in India: What to expect?

OnePlus 12 series launch confirmed for January 23 in India: What to expect?

New year, new smartphones: What to expect in January 2024?

New year, new smartphones: What to expect in January 2024?

Price Drop Alert: OnePlus Nord 3 now affordable than ever | Check price, bank offers, and more

Price Drop Alert: OnePlus Nord 3 now affordable than ever | Check price, bank offers, and more

By considering these factors, potential buyers expect to avoid the risks and limitations which are associated with purchasing the OnePlus 10 Pro against the advantages offered by more current smartphone models available in the market.

ALSO READ: Here is how you can buy an iPhone 15 below Rs 70,000 | Limited period offer you must not miss

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News