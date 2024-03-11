Monday, March 11, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Technology
  4. Authors sue Nvidia over alleged copyright infringement due to AI usage: Details

Authors sue Nvidia over alleged copyright infringement due to AI usage: Details

The lawsuit drags Nvidia into a growing body of litigation by writers and the New York Times over generative AI, which creates new content based on inputs such as text, images and sounds.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: March 11, 2024 12:23 IST
Nvidia
Image Source : REUTERS Nvidia

Nvidia, whose chips are powering artificial intelligence, has been sued by three authors who stated that it used their copyrighted books without permission to train its NeMo AI platform.

Brian Keene, Abdi Nazemian and Stewart O'Nan said their works were part of a dataset of about 196,640 books that helped train NeMo to simulate ordinary written language before being taken down in October "due to reported copyright infringement."

In a proposed class action filed on Friday night in San Francisco federal court, the authors said the takedown reflects Nvidia's having "admitted" it trained NeMo on the dataset and thereby infringed their copyrights.

They seek unspecified damages for people in the United States whose copyrighted works helped train NeMo's so-called large language models in the last three years.

Among the works covered by the lawsuit are Keene's 2008 novel "Ghost Walk," Nazemian's 2019 novel "Like a Love Story," and O'Nan's 2007 novella "Last Night at the Lobster."

Nvidia declined to comment on Sunday. Lawyers for the authors did not immediately respond to requests on Sunday for additional comment.

India Tv - Nvidia

Image Source : REUTERSNvidia

The lawsuit drags Nvidia into a growing body of litigation by writers and the New York Times over generative AI, which creates new content based on inputs such as text, images and sounds.

Nvidia touts NeMo as a fast and affordable way to adopt generative AI

Other companies sued over the technology have included OpenAI, which created the AI platform ChatGPT, and its partner Microsoft (MSFT.O)

Related Stories
Samsung Galaxy S24 FE rumoured to debut with 6.1-inch AMOLED display: What to expect?

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE rumoured to debut with 6.1-inch AMOLED display: What to expect?

Nothing announces manufacturing of Phone (2a) in India: What we know so far

Nothing announces manufacturing of Phone (2a) in India: What we know so far

Nothing Phone 2a arrives in India today - Price, specs, and how to watch LIVE

Nothing Phone 2a arrives in India today - Price, specs, and how to watch LIVE

Instagram upgrades direct messaging: Now edit messages, pin chats, control read receipts, and more

Instagram upgrades direct messaging: Now edit messages, pin chats, control read receipts, and more

ChatGPT introduces read aloud feature: Listen to responses anywhere

ChatGPT introduces read aloud feature: Listen to responses anywhere

WhatsApp introduces a third-party chat feature: How does it work?

WhatsApp introduces a third-party chat feature: How does it work?

Google Maps testing new feature for building entrances: Check details here

Google Maps testing new feature for building entrances: Check details here

Nothing launches Phone 2a alongside new audio wearables in India | Pricing, key specs and offers

Nothing launches Phone 2a alongside new audio wearables in India | Pricing, key specs and offers

India's 2014 mobile import dependency would have incurred a cost of Rs 14.3 lakh crore

India's 2014 mobile import dependency would have incurred a cost of Rs 14.3 lakh crore

NASA's Crew 7 aims returning to Earth on March 12: Details

NASA's Crew 7 aims returning to Earth on March 12: Details

AI's rise has made Nvidia a favourite of investors.

The Santa Clara, California-based chipmaker's stock price has risen almost 600% since the end of 2022, giving Nvidia a market value of nearly $2.2 trillion.

The case is Nazemian et al v Nvidia Corp, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California, No. 24-01454.

ALSO READ: Unparalleled success story unfolds in mobile phone manufacturing in India

Reported by Reuters

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Technology News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement