New Apple MacBook Air expected to launch in April: What to expect?

Apple has been reportedly planning to release a new MacBook Air which will feature a larger 15-inch display. As per the sources, the laptops from the tech giant are expected to touch the market in April 2023.

According to the display analyst named Ross Young, the laptop is expected to be powered by the M2 chipset and will likely support the latest Wi-Fi 6E and support Bluetooth 5.3, reports MacRumors.

While the new 13-inch MacBook Air with an OLED display is rumoured to be released this year, the 15-inch model is expected to feature a standard LCD display.

Moreover, similar to the 13-inch MacBook Air, the new 15-inch model will reportedly be powered by the M2 chipset, IANS said.

Apple has said that the M2 chip supports up to an 18 per cent faster CPU, up to a 35 per cent faster GPU, and up to a 40 per cent faster Neural Engine compared to the M1 chip.

Further, the new MacBook Air may offer a longer battery life than the other existing devices which are available in the market.

According to Apple, the 13-inch MacBook Air (powered by an M2 chip) could last by up to 18 hours per charge, so perhaps the 15-inch model could get closer to the 20-hour mark- but these are all speculations and only the information could be concrete once the device is announced by the tech giant.

The report also mentioned that, while the 13-inch MacBook Air with the M2 chip is limited to Wi-Fi 6, the 15-inch MacBook Air will likely get Wi-Fi 6E.

The tech giant has already updated the Mac mini with the M2 chip along with the Wi-Fi 6E last month.

The tech giant has also added Bluetooth 5.3 support to several of its most recent devices, and the 15-inch MacBook Air could be next.

