AI Chatbot features on Microsoft Bing, Edge and Skype for smartphones

Microsoft has announced the release of preview versions of Bing and Edge browser apps for iOS and Android smartphones, with new AI chatbot support. The chatbot is referred to as a "copilot for the Web" and can now be added to group chats in Microsoft Skype, where it can handle more than 100 languages and provide real-time answers to questions visible to all participants.

The updated Bing app for iOS and Android smartphones features a redesigned interface with a Bing icon at the bottom of the screen, allowing users to interact with the AI chatbot and ask it questions. Unlike the previous version of Bing which was limited to desktop browsers, this update now supports voice queries on mobile and desktop platforms.

According to the Redmond-based company, the preview program for the new AI-powered Bing has been extended to 1 million users across 169 countries. The company has also taken remedial steps after recent reports suggested that the chatbot was disparaging some users by limiting the new Bing to five consecutive queries. Microsoft claims that feedback on the updated AI capabilities was 71 per cent positive.

Additionally, Microsoft has confirmed that users who have signed up to test the new version of Bing on the desktop browser will also have access to the AI-powered chatbot via the Microsoft Edge homepage.

Microsoft Skype will turn 20 years old later this year and is also set to receive AI upgrades. The new "Bing in Skype" feature allows users to add the chatbot to any group chat, providing real-time answers to questions such as suggesting venues for family events, travel destinations, and weather forecasts. Microsoft has assured that all members in the group will be able to see its responses to queries.

Currently, the updated features will only be available to the 1 million users granted access to the new AI-powered Bing, but the company says it is working towards expanding access to more people. Users can sign up for the Bing and Edge mobile apps on iOS and Android smartphones to join the waitlist.

