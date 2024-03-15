Motorola India to hold event on April 3, likely to launch Motorola Edge 50 Pro in India: All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : MOTOROLA Motorola event (representational image)

Motorola is all set to launch a new smartphone in India. The company has teased a launch event in the country but it is yet to reveal further details about the event. Some reports suggest that the company could launch the Motorola Edge 50 Pro smartphone. However, the company is yet to officially announce this model. It is worth noting that the company recently launched its Moto G Power 5G (2024) and the Moto G 5G (2024) in the US, which are not available in India currently.

Motorola released a press note with a 'Save The Date' header. The company also announced that the event will be held on April 3 in New Delhi where visitors will "witness the fusion of art and intelligence". The note did not reveal any details about the phone launch but it said that "more details and formal invitation" would follow soon.

The company's note features the words "art" and "intelligence" in bold letters suggesting that the upcoming device will be packed with advanced AI-backed features. Motorola has recently teased the launch of the Moto X50 Ultra as an "AI Mobile Phone" in China, while outside the country, it is expected to be launched as the Motorola Edge 50 Pro.

Recent leaks have revealed details about the design and colour options of the upcoming Motorola Edge 50 Pro. The phone is expected to be available in black, purple, and white colour options, with the white option featuring a stone-like pattern. The leaked renders show variants with triple rear camera units and faux leather finishes. Interestingly, the date of April 3 was visible on the lock screen in the leaked images, leading some to speculate that this could be the launch date for the model.

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro is expected to be released in the United States under the name Motorola Edge+ (2024). This smartphone is rumoured to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM. It is likely to feature a curved 6.7-inch display with a 165Hz refresh rate and a triple rear camera unit that includes a 50-megapixel lens, a 13mm wide-angle lens, and a 73mm telephoto shooter with up to 6x zoom. The device may come with a 4,500mAh battery that supports 125W wired charging and 50W wireless fast charging.

