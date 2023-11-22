Microsoft gets Sam Altman onboard, OpenAI employees who are interested to get similar compensation

Follow us on Image Source : X Sam Altman

It has been 2 days since Sam Altman got a new position at Microsoft, after being pulled down from the position of CEO at OpenAI. Satya Nadella has recently stated that they will be matching the compensation of OpenAI’s employees willing to join their ex-CEO and his new advanced AI research lab.

In a post on X, Kevin Scott, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and EVP of AI at Microsoft said that the company has seen their petition to the OpenAI board.

He posted, “To my partners at OpenAI: We have seen your petition and appreciate your desire potentially to join Sam Altman at Microsoft’s new AI Research Lab.”

“Know that if needed, you have a role at Microsoft that matches your compensation and advances our collective mission,” he further added.

Satya Nadella, Chairman and CEO of Microsoft announced the news of Sam Altman’s joining at Microsoft. Along with Altman, the co-founder and former president of OpenAI- Greg Brockman will also join the tech giant to run its advanced AI research team.

Will Sam Altman return to OpenAI?

Though there has been no official statement in regards to the same, Nadella has said that it is still possible that Sam might return to OpenAI in some capacity.

Nadella said in an interview with CNBC, that Microsoft wants Altman and Brockman to have a fantastic home if they are not going back to OpenAI.

When asked whether Altman would return to OpenAI, Nadella stated: “That’s for, you know, the OpenAI board and management and the employees to choose … (Microsoft) chose to explicitly partner with OpenAI (and) that depends on the people at OpenAI staying there or coming to Microsoft, so I’m open to both options.”

What is the staff of OpenAI planning?

More than 500 employees at OpenAI have reported threatening to resign and join Microsoft.

In a letter to OpenAI's board, they stated, "Microsoft has assured us that there are positions for all OpenAI employees at this new subsidiary should we choose to join".

Sam Altman's statement

On an X post, Sam said, "Satya and my top priority remains to ensure OpenAi continues to thrive. We are committed to fully providing continuity of operations to our partners and customers. The openai/microsoft partnership makes this very doable."

What are the competitors of OpenAI doing?

Competitors like Salesforce- an enterprise software major have been trying to poach OpenAI employees to join their AI projects. However, several OpenAI researchers have turned down the offer made by Marc Russell Benioff, who is the chairman and CEO of Salesforce.

