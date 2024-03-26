Meta rolls out new control to limit political content on Instagram, Threads: Here's how it works

Follow us on Image Source : META Meta

Meta recently announced that it would let users choose to see less political content on its Instagram and Threads platforms. Now the company has confirmed the rollout of this feature to the users of both platforms. As per the company, this step is taken to recommend less political content from the accounts users don't follow.

“So we’re extending our existing approach to how we treat political content – we won’t proactively recommend content about politics on recommendation surfaces across Instagram and Threads,” Meta wrote in a blog on Instagram.

These new changes apply to public accounts and will stop political content from all recommended content spaces such as Explore, Reels, In-Feed Recommendations, and Suggested Users. The new feature will not affect how the platforms show users content from the account they choose to follow.

The new toggle to limit political content will be turned on by default, but users can choose to see political content on their timeline if they want to. When enabled, Instagram and Threads will only display political content from accounts that users follow. The company has confirmed this control feature will be rolled out to Facebook later.

If you find this feature interesting and want to check it, here is a step-by-step guide on how to disable toggle to limit political content on Threads and Instagram.

A step-by-step guide on how to disable toggle to limit political content on Threads, Instagram

Step 1: Open Instagram or Threads.

Step 2: Navigate to your Account Settings menu.

Step 3: Select the Suggested Content option.

Step 4: Choose the Political Content menu (if available).

Meanwhile, Threads has recently rolled out a new feature for its users who are sports fans. It will start showing live sports scores starting with NBA basketball. The announcement was made by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg who said the platform will be adding more leagues in the near future.

