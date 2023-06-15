Meta extends performance bonuses on Facebook to boost earnings for creators

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Meta Boosts Performance Bonuses on Facebook to Increase Earnings for Creators

Meta, formerly known as Facebook, has unveiled additional bonuses for creators as part of its "Performance bonus programme," aimed at rewarding creators who generate high engagement with their content on the platform. The company has also made adjustments to the monetization eligibility requirements for Stars, allowing more beginner creators to earn money with the support of their fans.

In a recent blog post, Meta announced that creators now need a minimum of 500 followers over the past 30 days, down from the previous requirement of 1,000 followers over 60 days. This change opens up monetization opportunities to a wider range of creators who are just starting out.

Additionally, Meta is currently testing the option to cross-post Instagram-branded content reels and stories to Facebook. This feature aims to enhance campaign reach and effectiveness, enabling creators to connect with their audience across both platforms seamlessly.

Meta has also reduced the eligibility requirements for partnership ads on Facebook Pages. This adjustment allows creators to grant permission to their brand partners to run ads from their Facebook Page. By expanding this feature, Meta aims to foster collaboration between creators and brands, further monetizing their content and partnerships.

ALSO READ: Nokia XR21 launched with an IP68 rating: Price, availability and features

In May, Meta announced updates to its Ads on Reels tests, introducing a new payout model and expanding access to more creators. The company now plans to launch a limited test allowing select creators to monetize reels containing licensed music from the Facebook Audio Library. Eligible creators will receive notifications through the Facebook app, and Meta intends to gradually roll out the program to a wider audience.

ALSO READ: Realme 11 Pro+ 5G goes on sale: Price, availability and specifications

These recent developments demonstrate Meta's commitment to supporting creators and providing them with various monetization opportunities. By lowering eligibility requirements, expanding cross-posting capabilities, and incorporating licensed music, Meta aims to empower creators and help them generate more income through their content. As the program continues to evolve, more creators can expect to benefit from these enhancements.

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News