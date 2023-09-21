Follow us on Image Source : FILE McAfee launches AI-powered McAfee scam protection to detect and block scams in real-time

McAfee, a renowned name in online security, has introduced McAfee Scam Protection, a state-of-the-art AI-driven solution aimed at enabling Indian consumers to proactively identify and block scams in real-time.

McAfee Scam Protection leverages advanced AI technology to identify and shield against hazardous links. It offers seamless compatibility across multiple platforms, including Android, iOS, Chrome, Safari, Microsoft Edge, and Firefox. Initially, text alert functionality is accessible exclusively to Android users, with iOS enhancements scheduled for release in October.

To access McAfee Scam Protection, users can take advantage of a free seven-day trial of McAfee Mobile Security. After this trial period, they can opt for a monthly or annual subscription.

Greg Johnson, CEO of McAfee, emphasized that McAfee Scam Protection is a combination of cutting-edge AI and robust human threat intelligence. This amalgamation enables the solution to proactively recognize and obstruct fake emails, texts, and social media links, ensuring that users can navigate the digital landscape without constant worry.

As cyber criminals increasingly employ AI to develop more convincing and personalized scams at scale, McAfee Scam Protection is designed to stay ahead of the curve. For instance, it can distinguish between a legitimate delivery message or bank notification text and a fraudulent one. McAfee's patented AI technology works in real-time to detect malicious links, sending an alert to users before they click. Even if a user inadvertently clicks on a malicious link, McAfee Scam Protection acts swiftly to prevent the site from loading.

Greg Johnson emphasized that contemporary cybercriminals have harnessed artificial intelligence to significantly enhance the precision, sophistication, and speed of their attacks. As a result, differentiating between genuine and fraudulent communications has become more challenging than ever. To counter this, McAfee Scam Protection deploys innovative AI technology to proactively protect users in real time, even before they are aware of being targeted.

McAfee's introduction of Scam Protection reflects the growing importance of AI in online security, as it seeks to provide users with a robust defense against an evolving landscape of scams and cyber threats.

With the global surge in cyberattacks, AI-powered solutions like McAfee Scam Protection aim to empower users to navigate the digital world securely and confidently, with real-time protection against scams and malicious links.

