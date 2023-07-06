Mark Zuckerberg takes a playful jab at Elon Musk with his first First Tweet

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER- MARK ZUCKERBERG Mark Zuckerberg posted his first tweet in over a decade

Mark Zuckerberg, the head of Meta Platforms Inc., has made his first tweet in over a decade, playfully jabbing at Elon Musk on the same day Meta's Threads app was launched. This comes after Musk challenged Zuckerberg to a cage fight. The Threads app, developed by the Instagram team, is a text-based platform that allows users to share posts of up to 500 characters, including pictures and short videos. With its official unveiling, Threads poses a significant threat to the struggling Twitter, which has faced numerous outages and challenges since Musk's involvement.

In response to Meta's Threads app, Zuckerberg tweeted a photo of identical Spider-Men facing off, symbolizing the competition between Meta's offering and Musk's social media presence. This light-hearted tweet marks Zuckerberg's return to Twitter since his last post in January 2012.

Threads, accessible through an Instagram account, provide users with an alternative platform to share text-based content and multimedia in a more streamlined and higher-quality manner. Its launch adds to the growing competition in the social media landscape, particularly challenging Twitter's dominance.

The rivalry between Zuckerberg and Musk continues to fuel anticipation and speculation about their respective endeavours. While Zuckerberg's Meta seeks to redefine the social media landscape with its innovative platforms, Musk's influence in the tech industry remains significant, as he ventures into various sectors, including electric vehicles, space exploration, and renewable energy.

As the tech titans engage in friendly banter and vie for market supremacy, users eagerly await the development and impact of Meta's Threads app and the ongoing rivalry between Zuckerberg and Musk.

