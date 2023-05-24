JioFiber brings 90 days broadband plan under Rs 1,200: Know the details

Follow us on Image Source : JIOFIBER JioFiber

Reliance Jio provides an array of prepaid and postpaid plans catering to its fibre broadband customers. Whether you seek unlimited data or faster internet speed, Jio offers suitable options for all its customers. The plans are available from Rs 399 per month and extend up to more than Rs 1 lakh for a year. The prepaid plans encompass unlimited fast-speed internet, calling, OTT, and additional features, allowing users to select between monthly, quarterly, or yearly connections based on their requirements. In this instance, we will focus on one of the quarterly plans available in JioFiber prepaid offerings. Valued at Rs 1197, this plan presents a favourable choice for JioFiber users seeking internet and calling benefits exclusively. Now, let's delve into the details of Jio's Rs 1197 plan.

JioFiber Rs 1,197 plan:

The JioFiber quarterly plan priced at Rs 1,197 provides users with a 90-day validity and a balanced internet speed of 30 Mbps for both uploading and downloading. It encompasses unlimited data and voice calling, with the remarkable inclusion of a monthly high-speed data limit of 3.3 TB. This extensive data allowance is generally sufficient for the needs of many users.

This plan, costing Rs 399 per month, serves as an excellent choice for individuals who prefer not to opt for monthly plan recharges but also don't wish to commit to a yearly subscription. It offers a convenient middle ground. However, it's important to note that the final price of the plan, Rs 1197, does not include GST charges.

OTT benefits

For JioFiber customers seeking OTT benefits along with internet and calling, there are alternative quarterly plans available. These plans come at a higher price due to the inclusion of additional features such as free OTT subscriptions and more. Here are a few JioFiber prepaid plans with 90-day validity and OTT benefits:

Prepaid plan at Rs 2,997: Benefits

The aforementioned plan provides users with unlimited calling and data benefits, accompanied by a fast internet speed of 150 Mbps. In addition, users can enjoy the added advantage of OTT benefits, encompassing 16 popular streaming platforms such as Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, JioCinema, and more.

The JioFiber prepaid plan priced at Rs 4,497 presents users with a high-speed internet connection of 300 Mbps. Furthermore, it includes an enticing OTT bundle featuring 17 popular apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, JioCinema, and more.

For users seeking higher internet speeds, JioFiber offers Rs 7,497; Rs 11,997; and Rs 25,497 plans, providing internet speeds of 500 Mbps and 1 Gbps, respectively. These plans further include OTT bundles, making them an excellent choice for users with higher daily data consumption.

