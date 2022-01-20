Jio surpassed BSNL, becomes Largest Wired Broadband Provider with 4.34 Million Subscribers: TRAI Reports

Follow us on Image Source : JIO WEBSITE Jio

Reliance Jio started rolling out its commercial fixed-line broadband service near 2 years back. And it was recent when TRAI declared that Jio toppled BSNL’s 20-year-old record and lead the segment.

According to a monthly telecom subscribers report released by the telecom regulator TRAI, Jio is reportedly leading the fixed-line broadband segment with a 4.34 million customer base in November 2021 from 4.16 million in October 2021.

It was reported that BSNL had 8.69 million wired broadband customers in September 2019 which reduced almost half the number of its broadband segment in November 2021.

Furthermore, Bharti Airtel's wired broadband subscriber base has upscaled by about 70 per cent to 4.08 million (by November 2021) from 2.41 million (by September 2019). With the growth rate, it is expected that Airtel will overtake BSNL soon, which might make the brand come in the second position after Jio.

Recently, it was reported that the broadband subscribers in India have grown to 801.6 million (in November 2021) from 798.95 million (in October 2021) with Reliance Jio heading the segment, as per the information from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) subscribers report.

The TRAI report stated, "Top five service providers constituted 98.68 per cent market share of the total broadband subscribers at the end of November."

Total broadband subscribers of Reliance Jio stood at 432.96 million in November 2021, followed by Bharti Airtel with 210.10 million broadband users across the nation, Vodafone by 122.40 million, BSNL with 23.62 million and Atria Convergence broadband with 1.98 million.