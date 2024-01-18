JBL launches PartyBox Ultimate with Dolby Atmos immersive audio | Details

Follow us on Image Source : JBL JBL launches PartyBox Ultimate with Dolby Atmos immersive audio

JBL, an audio player has introduced the PartyBox Ultimate- a premium audio experience for music enthusiasts. The new speaker with JBL Original Pro Sound, Dolby Atmos® immersive audio, and a synchronized light show. The new speaker will hit the Indian market at a price tag of Rs 164,999.

Specifications

Sound and light:

The new JBL PartyBox Ultimate claims to stand out as the best-sounding and loudest addition to the PartyBox lineup. The speaker comes with JBL Original Pro Sound, which features two high-sensitivity mid-range drivers and dual tweeters, claiming to ensure a rich and detailed audio experience at high volumes. The speaker comes with a pair of 9-inch subwoofers which can fill spaces as large as two basketball courts with thunderous bass, claims the company.

Connectivity with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth

The speaker comes with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth capabilities, offering high-definition music streaming and portability. It comes with Wi-Fi connectivity that ensures uninterrupted music playback even during phone notifications, providing a seamless entertainment experience.

Users can also switch to Bluetooth for audio enjoyment indoors or outdoors.

Interactive controls and customization

The PartyBox Ultimate features the JBL PartyPa on the top panel which is an interactive control which enables the users to customize their party experience with simple fingertip actions, further including taps, holds and slides.

The PartyPad unleashes DJ-quality sound effects, by providing users with an interactive and dynamic party atmosphere. The PartyBox Ultimate also caters to musical creativity with guitar and dual mic inputs, along with karaoke EQ tuning.

Adaptable to surroundings

Claimed to be designed for versatility, the speaker can automatically tune itself to its surroundings every time it is powered on, to ensure optimal audio performance.

Furthermore, the speaker comes with an IPX4 rating, providing durability against splashes and making it suitable for outdoor use.

ALSO READ: Realme 12 Pro+ specifications surface ahead of launch | All you need to know