Realme 12 Pro+ specifications surface ahead of launch | All you need to know

As per the Geekbench listing, the upcoming Realme 12 Pro+ will be equipped with 12GB RAM and will run on the Android 14 OS. The device has achieved a score of 1,025 points in single-core testing and 2,915 points in multi-core testing.

Saumya Nigam New Delhi Updated on: January 18, 2024 18:32 IST
Image Source : REALME Realme 12 Pro+ 5G

Realme 12 Pro 5G series is set to launch in India on January 29. The lineup is expected to launch the new Realme 12 Pro+, Realme 12 Pro, and potentially a Realme 12 Pro Max in the market. Ahead of the official launch, it was believed that the Indian variants of the Realme 12 Pro+, have made an appearance on the Geekbench with the model number RMX3840. The handset is expected to come with impressive features, including a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 series chipset and large 12GB RAM.

About the Geekbench listing - Key specifications

As per the Geekbench listing, the upcoming Realme 12 Pro+ (with the model number RMX3840) will be equipped with 12GB RAM and will run on the Android 14 operating system. The device has achieved a score of 1,025 points in single-core testing and 2,915 points in multi-core testing. 

The handset will be powered by Qualcomm's octa-core chipset with the codename 'parrot,' which has been associated with the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC. 

Official launch and key features of the upcoming handset

Realme has recently confirmed that the Realme 12 Pro 5G series will be launched in India on January 29 at noon IST. Among the highlighted features, the smartphone lineup is a periscope telephoto camera, featuring a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS) support.

The device will run on the Android 14-based Realme UI 5, and it has been rumoured that the Realme 12 Pro 5G series will feature a 6.7-inch curved-edge full-HD+ AMOLED display. The regular Realme 12 Pro will be powered by around 5,000mAh battery with 67W wired fast charging support.

Though the specifications are still not confirmed by the company, the expectations are high for the Realme 12 Pro+ which might impact the mid-range smartphone segment with features.

