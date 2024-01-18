Noise launches ColorFit Chrome smartwatch in India | Details

Follow us on Image Source : NOISE Noise ColorFit Crome

Noise has introduced its latest ColorFit Chrome smartwatch in the Indian market which comes packed with a 1.85-inch AMOLED display and a stainless steel body. The watch comes with Bluetooth calling feature, and it will be available in three colour variants – Elite Midnight Gold, Elite Black, and Elite Silver. The new ColorFit Chrome smartwatch is available at Rs. 5,000 and is available for purchase from January 19 at noon onwards. A pre-reserve option is available at Rs. 499 for early enthusiasts, which will bring the effective price down to Rs. 4,000. The pre-reserve pass further includes additional benefits of up to Rs. 2,500, like a discount of Rs. 1,500 on the Noise Luna smart ring and Rs. 1,000 off on the Noise i1 smart glasses.

Specifications and features

The new smartwatch comes with a 1.85-inch AMOLED Screen and Noise Tru Sync Technology. It supports over 100 customizable watch faces and the Noise Tru Sync technology ensures seamless synchronization. The device is equipped with a push button along with a functional crown for easy navigation.

Comprehensive Health Tracking along with Noise Health Suite

The ColorFit Chrome model comes with the Noise Health Suite, offering robust health tracking capabilities. It includes heart rate and blood oxygen level (SpO2) monitors, stress measurement, sleep cycle tracking, and menstrual cycle tracker. The smartwatch further supports automatic workout detection along with 100+ inbuilt sports modes.

Versatile compatibility and connectivity

The ColorFit Chrome could be synced with both- Android and iOS devices, and it could be paired by using the NoiseFit application. Users will be able to leverage the smartwatch for notifications, alarms, weather updates, reminders, and even control camera and music functions.

Battery life

The smartwatch claims to come with 10 hours of battery life, which caters to the needs of active users.

