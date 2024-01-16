iQoo Neo 9 Pro set to launch in India on February 22: Price, features and more

Follow us on Image Source : IQOO iQoo Neo 9 Pro

iQoo Neo 9 Pro is set to make its debut in the Indian market, and the launch has been scheduled for February 22. The company has confirmed the arrival of the new Neo series smartphone through social media channels and a media invite. The handset will be available to purchase from Amazon.

Highlighting features

iQoo Neo 9 Pro will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, changing from 0the MediaTek Dimensity chipset which was available in the Chinese variant which was launched in December 2023.

Design as per the teasers

iQoo has teased the design elements of the Neo 9 Pro through its official website and other social media channels. The suggests a dual-tone red and white design with a leather finish. On the rear panel, the device will come with a dual rear camera unit.

Amazon has further created a dedicated webpage, confirming the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC for the smartphone.

Image Source : IQOOiQoo Neo 9 Pro

Price and availability

The Neo 9 Pro was initially launched in China with a starting price of CNY 2,999 (which is around Rs. 35,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. So, as per the sources, we expect the device to be below the price tag of Rs. 40,000.

Key Specifications

The handset will feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display

The device comes with 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and a maximum of 1TB of UFS 4.0 inbuilt storage

With a dual rear camera setup, the handset comes with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX920 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS).

The handset will be backed by a 5,160mAh with 120W wired fast charging support.

The handset runs on Android 14-based Funtouch OS 14.

iQoo Neo 9 Pro is set to make waves in the Indian smartphone market and will be offering consumers a compelling choice under the given segment.

