iQOO Neo 9 Pro unveils pre-order details: Specifications and expected price

Follow us on Image Source : AMAZON iQOO Neo 9 Pro

iQOO is all set to launch Neo 9 Pro smartphone in the Indian market on February 22. The pre-orders for the same will start from February 8 from Amazon India as well as from the official website of the company, where they will get a refundable fee of Rs 1,000. However, this is a must to mention, that the pre-bookings are subject to stock availability, as it is first come first get basis.

Amazon has already divulged key specifications for the iQOO Neo 9 Pro. Here are the anticipated India prices and features of the upcoming iQOO handset.

iQOO Neo 9 Pro: Details

The iQOO Neo 9 Pro will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, which has been chosen by many brands for the flagship devices in 2023, including the recently launched OnePlus 12R which has been priced at Rs 39,999 in the Indian market.

The smartphone will be launched in two variants:

8GB RAM + 256GB

12GB RAM + 256GB

The handset features a leather finish back panel with a dual-tone appearance. Talking about the design, the device boasts an aesthetically pleasing design, as the teasers hinted.

On the camera front, the rear shooter setup includes a 50-megapixel camera with a Sony IMX920 sensor and an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter. It comes with the macro camera which was found in the previous Neo 7 Pro version has been omitted, but it is unlikely to impact the user experience significantly.

Backed by a 5,160mAh battery, the handset will feature 120W fast charging technology.

iQOO Neo 9 Pro: Expected price in India

Considering the iQOO Neo 7 Pro which was launched last year with a starting price of Rs 34,999 the upcoming iQOO Neo 9 is expected to price at Rs 40,000.

It has been reported that the upcoming handset is anticipated to maintain competitive pricing, by positioning favourable against the OnePlus 12R which stands under Rs 40,000 segments.

ALSO READ: Foxconn anticipates slight improvement in 2024, issues warning about AI chip shortage

ALSO READ: Apple's effort in testing self-driving car technology paced up: Details