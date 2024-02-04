Sunday, February 04, 2024
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Technology
  4. Foxconn anticipates slight improvement in 2024, issues warning about AI chip shortage

Foxconn anticipates slight improvement in 2024, issues warning about AI chip shortage

Apple has recently forecasted a drop in iPhone sales and targeted overall revenue of USD 6 billion below Wall Street expectations as its China business took a hit.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 Taipei Updated on: February 04, 2024 16:43 IST
foxconn, tech news,
Image Source : FILE Foxconn forecasts slight improvement in 2024 but raises concerns over AI chip shortage

Taiwan's Foxconn (2317.TW), opens a new tab, Apple's (AAPL.O), opens a new tab biggest iPhone assembler and the world's largest contract electronics maker, expects its business this year to be "slightly better" than last year but is facing a shortage of chips for AI servers.

On Sunday, Foxconn Chairman Liu Young-way said, "We did pretty well last year, although we had a rather large write-off in the first quarter," 

He referring to a write-down which is related to its 34% stake in Japanese electronics maker Sharp Corp (6753.T), opening a new tab.

Liu told reporters on the sidelines of the company's annual employee party in Taipei, "As for this year's outlook, I think it might be slightly better than last year.”

Foxconn in November (2023) said that it had a "relatively conservative and neutral" outlook for 2024.

Demanding the artificial intelligence (AI) servers will "of course" be good, but global economic uncertainty given geopolitical problems will affect consumer product demand, he added.

"One (market segment) will be good, but very many others - uh-oh."

Apple on Thursday forecasted a drop in iPhone sales and targeted overall revenue of $6 billion below Wall Street expectations as its China business took a hit.

The results confirmed some analysts' concerns that the company's signature product is losing ground in the key Asian market where consumers are buying foldable phones and phones from Huawei, powered by a China-made chip.

Liu said production capacity for chips for servers is limited, even with strong demand.

"When it comes up to keeping up with demand, perhaps there need to be new factories," he added.

Foxconn, formally called Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, will report fourth-quarter earnings next month when it will also update its outlook for this year. It releases January sales data on Monday.

Foxconn's shares have slid 2.4% so far this year, compared with a 0.7% gain for the broader market (.TWII)

ALSO READ: Infinix Hot 40i to launch in India: Leaked features, price and more

SOURCE: REUTERS

 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Technology News

Latest News