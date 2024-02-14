iPhone 15 returns with exclusive deals on Flipkart, Amazon, and more: Details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE iPhone 15 returns with exclusive deals on Flipkart, Amazon, and more

The iPhone 15 is back on sale, and those who are willing to buy one for themselves can see enticing discounted offers, across multiple e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, Vijay Sales and Croma. The handset was launched around six months back, and the latest iteration of the iPhone series is already receiving significant price cuts, making it more accessible to consumers.

Flipkart’s offering

Flipkart is one of the go-to shopping destinations, which offers affordable iPhone 15. Currently, the device has been listed at an attractive price of Rs 65,999 for the 128GB storage model. This represents a substantial discount of Rs 13,901 from its original price tag of Rs 79,900.

Amazon's Offerings

iPhone 15 is available at a starting price of Rs 80,990, for a 256GB storage variant. Unfortunately, the 128GB model is currently unavailable (at the time of writing). Nonetheless, the buyers will be able to enjoy a noteworthy discount of Rs 8,910 from the original price of Rs 89,900 on the 256GB variant.

Vijay Sales and Croma discounts

Vijay Sales and Croma are offering competitive prices for the iPhone 15, both selling the 128GB model at Rs 71,155 and Rs 71,490, respectively. Also, HDFC bank credit cardholders can further avail of an extra discount of Rs 6,000, further reducing the effective price to Rs 65,155 on Vijay Sales and Rs 65,490 on Croma.

Exploring additional discounts

Consumers can further leverage bank offers to further enhance their savings via Flipkart. For instance, HDFC bank credit cardholders can purchase the iPhone 15 on Flipkart for an effectively lower price of Rs 64,999.

Furthermore, shoppers can explore EMI options which are available across these e-commerce platforms to make the purchase even more affordable.

Overview of iPhone 15: Price

In India, the iPhone 15 is available in three storage variants:

128GB is priced at Rs 79,900

256GB is priced at Rs 89,900

512GB is priced at Rs 1,09,900

