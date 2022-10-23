India smartphone shipments dropped by 6% in Q3, Xiaomi and Samsung leads

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Smartphones

It was reported that India witnessed 44.6 million smartphone shipments in the third quarter of 2022, which is a 6 per cent decline from the previous year's shipment, which has been dragged by a lacklustre low-end segment.

As per the report filed by market research firm Canalys, Xiaomi stood in first place with 9.2 million units as the brand gained traction from July's online sales, ahead of the festival season.

Samsung stood in the second position with 8.1 million shipments and has witnessed strong momentum in the mid-high-end category owing to aggressive offers and promotions.

vivo stood in the third position with 7.3 million shipments of the smartphone and OPPO reached fourth place with 7.1 million units. In the fifth position is realme with 6.2 million.

Analyst Sanyam Chaurasia said, "Hit by inflation, entry-level device contribution declined this year, while the mid-to-high segment performed relatively well thanks to aggressive promotions. OPPO's OnePlus and vivo's iQOO were the two brands driving mid-range growth in the e-commerce channel during this period.”

Talking about the Ultra-premium category smartphones, especially older generation flagship devices- they have experienced strong demand momentum amid the price cuts.

Samsung has offered deep discounts on its older generation Galaxy Z Fold3 and the latest Galaxy S22 series in online and offline channels.

Analyst Sanyam further said, "Similarly, demand for the aggressively discounted iPhone 13 outstripped the latest iPhone 14, whose value proposition is very similar to the former."

As the 5G got launched, it is gaining more popularity and will be supporting overall device ASP growth and sales revenue too.

Analyst Sanyam further added, "It is perfect timing for vendors to push their 5G portfolios to smartphone upgraders in the next couple of years, as operators are rolling out 5G services in tier 1 cities. Entry-level brands are also trying to capitalise on 5G opportunities," said the analyst.

Inputs from IANS

