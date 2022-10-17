Google Diwali 2022: This is how you can light up your home page

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Google Diwali 2022

The festival of lights is just a few days ahead and here is how Google is working towards making it more interactive for the users. To add light and vibe to the festive, Google has added an interactive page when someone searches for Diwali. Google also stated about the new interactive page on its official Twitter and have captioned "Search 'Diwali' for a surprise"

Here is everything you need to know about the new interactive page on Google which has been designed especially for Diwali and here are the steps to engage:

When you will type either “Diwali” or ‘Festival of light’, you will land on the festivity page

You will see a lit-up dia next to ‘Diwali’

Click on the dia and the page will go dim and eight more diyas, floating on the screen, but without light

One dia (next to Diwali) which has the light, could be used to illuminate the other diyas.

Once all the diyas are illuminated, the web page will be bright again, and all the diyas will vanish

This ‘Diwali’ interactive page is available for both desktop, laptop and for the mobile version of the search engine

