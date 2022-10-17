Monday, October 17, 2022
     
  4. Google Diwali 2022: This is how you can light up your home page

Google has brought a new Diwali engagement page for the people who are searching for 'Diwali' or 'festival of light' on the google search box. They will get a lit-up diya- and when the user clicks on it, they will get further more diyas which could be illuminated. Here are the steps to follow.

Saumya Nigam Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 Noida Published on: October 17, 2022 13:36 IST
Image Source : GOOGLE Google Diwali 2022

The festival of lights is just a few days ahead and here is how Google is working towards making it more interactive for the users. To add light and vibe to the festive, Google has added an interactive page when someone searches for Diwali. Google also stated about the new interactive page on its official Twitter and have captioned "Search 'Diwali' for a surprise"

Image Source : TWITTER Google Twitter

Here is everything you need to know about the new interactive page on Google which has been designed especially for Diwali and here are the steps to engage:

  • When you will type either “Diwali” or ‘Festival of light’, you will land on the festivity page 

Image Source : GOOGLE Google Diwali 2022

  • You will see a lit-up dia next to ‘Diwali’ 

Image Source : GOOGLE Google Diwali 2022

  • Click on the dia and the page will go dim and eight more diyas, floating on the screen, but without light

Image Source : GOOGLE Google Diwali 2022

  • One dia (next to Diwali) which has the light, could be used to illuminate the other diyas. 

Image Source : GOOGLE Google Diwali 2022

  • Once all the diyas are illuminated, the web page will be bright again, and all the diyas will vanish 

Image Source : GOOGLE Google Diwali 2022 for Mobile

  • This ‘Diwali’ interactive page is available for both desktop, laptop and for the mobile version of the search engine

 

