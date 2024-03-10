Sunday, March 10, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Technology
  4. India's 2014 mobile import dependency would have incurred a cost of Rs 14.3 lakh crore

India's 2014 mobile import dependency would have incurred a cost of Rs 14.3 lakh crore

This exponential growth in production, exports and self-sufficiency stems from a conducive policy environment and a close working relationship between industry and key government ministries

Written By : Saumya Nigam Edited By : Saumya Nigam
New Delhi
Updated on: March 10, 2024 12:53 IST
smartphone, tech news. icea
Image Source : PIXABAY India's 2014 mobile import dependency would have incurred a cost of Rs 14.3 lakh crore

India the the fifth largest export nation for mobile phones as an individual commodity, which would have faced a hefty import bill of more than Rs 14.3 lakh crore, had it not achieved self-sufficiency in the last 10 years.

Since 2014, the cumulative exports of mobile phones have reached a total estimate of Rs 3,22,048 crore, according to the India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA).

“In absence of such self-sufficiency, and if India had remained import dependent to the levels it was in 2014, the import bill on account of mobile phone imports alone during the 10-year period would have been Rs 14,34,045 crore,” the ICEA revealed in its latest data.

The remarkable surge in production, exports, and self-sufficiency has been facilitated by a favourable policy environment and strong collaboration between industry stakeholders and key government ministries. Moving forward, our focus is on transitioning electronics global value chains (GVCs) to India, aiming to generate substantial manufacturing employment opportunities and boost domestic value addition, stated the ICEA.

“This, in turn, requires unprecedented competitiveness and factories that can operate at scale of the kind that has never been witnessed in India,” it added.

Related Stories
Amid Meta outrage, funny posts surfaced on X: Details

Amid Meta outrage, funny posts surfaced on X: Details

Mark Zuckerberg loses USD 3 billion after Meta outage: Shocking details here

Mark Zuckerberg loses USD 3 billion after Meta outage: Shocking details here

Government launches Chakshu portal to combat online fraud: What is it and how to use it

Government launches Chakshu portal to combat online fraud: What is it and how to use it

HCLTech and ServiceNow partners to deliver genAI-led solutions

HCLTech and ServiceNow partners to deliver genAI-led solutions

Vivo V30 series launched in India: Price, features and more

Vivo V30 series launched in India: Price, features and more

Flipkart to launch instant-delivery service: All you need to know

Flipkart to launch instant-delivery service: All you need to know

Honor X9b price drops; last day to grab the deal: How and where to buy?

Honor X9b price drops; last day to grab the deal: How and where to buy?

Why is Musk planning to remove likes and reposts from X timeline?

Why is Musk planning to remove likes and reposts from X timeline?

Samsung Display working on production line for next-gen OLED: Details here

Samsung Display working on production line for next-gen OLED: Details here

Google's Circle to Search feature expands to Pixel 7 series

Google's Circle to Search feature expands to Pixel 7 series

ALSO READ Realme 12 Pro Plus Review: Premium phone with strong camera capabilities

Inputs from IANS

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Technology News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement