HP 'Innovation & Digital Education Academy' programme introduced in India: Details

HP, a PC and printer major has introduced the 'Innovation & Digital Education Academy' (IDEA) programme in India, which aims at supporting educators with essential digital pedagogy skills and helps in transforming teaching methods. It will further enhance the learning experience for students in CBSE schools across the country.

The programme has developed in partnership with Verdant & Co and the Centre for Teacher Accreditation (CENTA) and has been designed to meet the increasing demands of students and educators in the digital age.

It has been scheduled to commence in the last week of April and will run for a full academic year (2024).

In an official statement, Ipsita Dasgupta, SVP and MD of HP India market said, "With this initiative, we will work to transform teaching methods and enrich the learning experience for students in CBSE schools.”

As per the company, this programme has been poised to reach 50 schools, benefitting about 5,000 teachers and 50,000 students across the country. The focus has been on empowering educators with the latest tools and best practices in learning and teaching.

Priyanka Arya, Director and Chief Operating Officer of CENTA said, "As a certification and accreditation body, CENTA is keen to continuously bring to teachers great professional development initiatives. We are super excited to be collaborating with HP in taking this programme to schools in over 20 cities in India.”

The program offers two pathways for participating schools:

HP IDEA Fellow

HP IDEA Associate

The HP IDEA Fellow pathway is a one-year teacher development programme designed for select practitioners and instructional leaders.

On the other hand, the HP IDEA Associate pathway provides focused intervention for all staff members at participating schools, allowing them to become programmes' associates by engaging in training delivered by HP IDEA Fellows.

