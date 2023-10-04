Wednesday, October 04, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. How to watch the 'Made By Google' event featuring Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and Pixel Watch 2

How to watch the 'Made By Google' event featuring Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and Pixel Watch 2

Google will also roll out the Android 14 update to all eligible Pixel phones, introducing a more vibrant Material You design, enhanced accessibility settings, and more.

Vishal Upadhyay Edited By: Vishal Upadhyay New Delhi Updated on: October 04, 2023 14:20 IST
google pixel event, google pixel watch, made by google event, how to watch google event, tech news
Image Source : FILE Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and Pixel Watch 2 set to shine at 'Made By Google' event today

Google is all set to unveil its new Pixel phone at the annual Made by Google event on October 4, 2023. The event will be broadcast at 7:30 PM IST on Google's YouTube channel. While the highlight of the event is expected to be the much-anticipated Pixel 8, Google has hinted at some surprises in store.

The event is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 PM IST and will feature an in-person audience. For those unable to attend in person, the livestream can be viewed on Google's website, YouTube channel, and the company's social media platforms.

ALSO READ | Apple targets iPhone 15 Pro overheating with iOS 17.0.3 update: Details

The Pixel 8 Pro, the larger of the two models, is expected to continue its trend of multiple cameras, including a thermometer sensor, and a larger flat display. While the exterior may resemble last year's model, significant improvements are anticipated internally, particularly with a newer camera sensor promising brighter photos and a high-resolution ultrawide sensor.

Both models in the Pixel 8 series will feature 50MP Samsung ISOCELL GN2 sensors, capable of capturing 35% more light, making them excellent for low-light conditions. The Pixel 8 Pro may also include a 64MP ultra-wide lens and a newer Time of Flight (ToF) sensor for enhanced focusing. The Pixel 8 will retain a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens but with an expanded field of view. Telephoto and selfie cameras will remain unchanged, and an intriguing addition is a thermometer on the Pro model, although its exact purpose remains a mystery.

Despite being the smaller variant, the Pixel 8 will share many hardware features with its larger counterpart, except a telephoto camera.

Both models in the Pixel 8 series will be equipped with Google's third-generation in-house chipset, the Tensor G3. This new chip is expected to bring improvements in power efficiency, along with an upgraded neural engine for enhanced AI capabilities.

Related Stories
Google Podcasts to shutdown in 2024, to focus on YouTube Music integration

Google Podcasts to shutdown in 2024, to focus on YouTube Music integration

HP's new partnership with Google: 'Made in India' Chromebooks | All details

HP's new partnership with Google: 'Made in India' Chromebooks | All details

Google's generative AI search experience for teens: What you need to know

Google's generative AI search experience for teens: What you need to know

Upcoming Bard feature: Google's chatbot to have 'Memory'

Upcoming Bard feature: Google's chatbot to have 'Memory'

Google rolls out emoji reactions in Gmail for Android: Check details here

Google rolls out emoji reactions in Gmail for Android: Check details here

ALSO READ | Android users can now react with emojis in Gmail: Here's how

Renowned for its AI-powered camera capabilities, Google plans to introduce new features to the Pixel 8 series, including Best Take and Audio Eraser, in addition to the existing array of AI functionalities.

In addition to the Pixel phone, the event is anticipated to unveil the Pixel Watch 2, featuring the Snapdragon W5 Series chip for improved efficiency. The smartwatch will boast a slightly larger battery of 306mAh and a 1.2-inch circular OLED screen sourced from Samsung Display. Running on Android 13-powered Wear OS 4, it will offer dynamic theming, seamless updates, and ultra-wideband (UWB) capabilities.

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News