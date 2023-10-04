How to watch the 'Made By Google' event featuring Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and Pixel Watch 2

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and Pixel Watch 2 set to shine at 'Made By Google' event today

Google is all set to unveil its new Pixel phone at the annual Made by Google event on October 4, 2023. The event will be broadcast at 7:30 PM IST on Google's YouTube channel. While the highlight of the event is expected to be the much-anticipated Pixel 8, Google has hinted at some surprises in store.

The event is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 PM IST and will feature an in-person audience. For those unable to attend in person, the livestream can be viewed on Google's website, YouTube channel, and the company's social media platforms.

ALSO READ | Apple targets iPhone 15 Pro overheating with iOS 17.0.3 update: Details

The Pixel 8 Pro, the larger of the two models, is expected to continue its trend of multiple cameras, including a thermometer sensor, and a larger flat display. While the exterior may resemble last year's model, significant improvements are anticipated internally, particularly with a newer camera sensor promising brighter photos and a high-resolution ultrawide sensor.

Both models in the Pixel 8 series will feature 50MP Samsung ISOCELL GN2 sensors, capable of capturing 35% more light, making them excellent for low-light conditions. The Pixel 8 Pro may also include a 64MP ultra-wide lens and a newer Time of Flight (ToF) sensor for enhanced focusing. The Pixel 8 will retain a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens but with an expanded field of view. Telephoto and selfie cameras will remain unchanged, and an intriguing addition is a thermometer on the Pro model, although its exact purpose remains a mystery.

Despite being the smaller variant, the Pixel 8 will share many hardware features with its larger counterpart, except a telephoto camera.

Both models in the Pixel 8 series will be equipped with Google's third-generation in-house chipset, the Tensor G3. This new chip is expected to bring improvements in power efficiency, along with an upgraded neural engine for enhanced AI capabilities.

ALSO READ | Android users can now react with emojis in Gmail: Here's how

Renowned for its AI-powered camera capabilities, Google plans to introduce new features to the Pixel 8 series, including Best Take and Audio Eraser, in addition to the existing array of AI functionalities.

In addition to the Pixel phone, the event is anticipated to unveil the Pixel Watch 2, featuring the Snapdragon W5 Series chip for improved efficiency. The smartwatch will boast a slightly larger battery of 306mAh and a 1.2-inch circular OLED screen sourced from Samsung Display. Running on Android 13-powered Wear OS 4, it will offer dynamic theming, seamless updates, and ultra-wideband (UWB) capabilities.

Latest Technology News