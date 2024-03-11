How to use Image to Sticker feature on WhatsApp: Details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE WhatsApp

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and WhatsApp has been reportedly working to introduce several new features in its latest updates, which are focused on enhancing the the instant messaging experience for users. Among these upcoming additions is a feature that allows users to convert images into stickers.

New Feature on WhatsApp Beta

WhatsApp beta for Android (version 2.24.6.8) enables users to find new settings which will give them control over the use of avatars to create stickers. This feature will empower the users to manage their images within the app, further enhancing security and privacy.

Recent enhancements to the application

WhatsApp has incorporated Unicode 15.1 emojis in its keyboard, which enhances the overall user experience. There are several speculations about Meta to explore the integration of messages from third-party instant messaging services within WhatsApp, which hints at the potential interoperability.

Uncertainty surrounding interoperability

By the time of writing, It is still uncertain how far will Meta pursue the interoperability and not all the features which were observed in beta testing may make it to the official app.

By increasing interoperability, Meta might prioritize other developments which are based on feedback and strategic objectives of the user.

Response to Digital Markets Act (DMA) Regulations

In response to Europe's Digital Markets Act (DMA) regulations, the instant messaging platform is reportedly developing a new chat interoperability feature which could let users send messages to third-party applications like Telegram. The move has been considered as a proactive measure to comply with DMA regulations, which require large companies and facilitate communication between various messaging apps within a specified timeframe.

WhatsApp's development of a third-party chat feature

The platform has been actively developing a new segment which is dedicated to third-party chats, currently accessible in the WhatsApp beta version 2.24.5.18. As per the WABetainfo report, the feature has been designed as an opt-in functionality, which means the user will need to manually activate it to use it.

