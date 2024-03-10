Government proposes Spectrum auction in various bands: All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Telecom

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) of the Indian government has proposed to auction the right to use specific radio spectrum frequencies in multiple bands this time, which will include sub-1 GHz bands like 800 MHz and 900 MHz, along with mid-bands like 2100 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2500 MHz, 2300 MHz, 3300 MHz (C-Band), and 26 GHz Band (millimetre wave).

The Notice Inviting Applications (NIA) for the auction was released on March 8, 2024, by the DoT.

Total spectrum offered and validity period

As per the TelecomTalk report, in the Spectrum Legend 2024- a total of 10,523.15 MHz spectrum across all the mentioned bands was put up for the auction. The right to use the spectrum has won this auction and will be valid for twenty years from the effective date.

Technology neutrality and spectrum block sizes

The spectrum put up for auction is liberalized, which enables the operators to deploy any technology, which will further include- 2G, 4G, 5G or any high-speed or low-speed technology.

However, the 3G technology is not mentioned, as it is being phased out across the world. The spectrum will be auctioned or assigned in blocks of varying sizes, ranging from 0.2 MHz to 50 MHz, as per the band.

Important dates and restrictions

Following the release of the NIA, the last date for the submission of applications is April 22, 2024. The final list of bidders will further be released on May 9, 2024, with the live auction commencing on May 20, 2024.

Bidding by the bidders for every Licensed Service Area (LSA) in each band will be restricted by various applicable caps.

Detailed spectrum block and holding information can be found in the India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024 sheet.

